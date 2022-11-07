14 full Springboks named in squad to face Munster at Páirc Uí Chaoimh

There are 14 full Springbok internationals in Mzwandile Stick's South Africa A squad to face Munster at Páirc Uí Chaoimh on Thursday.

Prop Thomas du Toit and lock Jason Jenkins step in from the full squad that gathered for Saturday's Autumn international with Ireland, while the Du Preez twins – Dan (loose forward) and Jean-Luc (utility forward) – were called up to the squad on Sunday.

Aphelele Fassi (fullback), Cornal Hendriks (centre), Johan Goosen (flyhalf) and Herschel Jantjies (scrumhalf) are the capped Boks in the backline, while Jean-Luc du Preez (No 8), Elrigh Louw (flank), Ruan Nortje, Jason Jenkins (both locks) and the entire front row of Du Toit, Ntuthuko Mchunu (both props) and Joseph Dweba (hooker) will all bring their Test match experience to a strong and physical pack of forwards.

There are a further three Springboks on the replacements bench in Dan du Preez, Sikhumbuzo Notshe (loose forward) and Grant Williams (scrumhalf).

Du Toit will captain the team, with Hendricks serving as his deputy.

“We are pleased with the quality of the squad we selected, and we are confident that with this thrilling blend of experienced and young players have what it takes to perform against Munster,” said Stick.

“One of the main reasons for selecting SA ‘A’ and Springbok teams for the year-end tour was to cast our net as wide as possible to test our player depth less than a year out from the Rugby World Cup, while also giving as many players as possible top-class game time.

“Most of these players have either been in the Springbok squad in the last two seasons, or they have been on our radar, so this is an ideal opportunity to see them in action against what will be a physical and challenging encounter.

“The SA ‘A’ coaches had the luxury of spending the week with the Springboks last week, where they attended all the coaches’ meetings and training sessions to give them a taste of Test rugby and what they will expect this week, and this allowed us to hit the ground running,” said Stick.

“The coaches, players and team management know what is expected of them and we are working hard to implement our structures as effectively and efficiently as possible, and I have no doubt we will be a tight unit by the time we take the field.” Of the challenge posed by Munster, Stick said: “They are one of the top club teams and they balance their physicality with exciting backline play, so we are going to be tested thoroughly.

“That said, we have named an equally exciting team and we have a number of leaders in core positions. Every one of our players will also want to make the most of this opportunity to throw their names in the hat for World Cup selection, which will serve as an extra motivational factor to showcase their talent.”

SA Rugby director of Rugby Rassie Erasmus will not be in Cork, having joined the Springbok team in France, although he will assist the SA ‘A’ coaches remotely.

SOUTH AFRICA A: 15 – Aphelele Fassi (Cell C Sharks) 14 – Suleiman Hartzenberg (DHL Stormers) 13 – Henco van Wyk (Emirates Lions) 12 – Cornal Hendricks (vice-captain, Vodacom Bulls) 11 – Leolin Zas (DHL Stormers) 10 – Johan Goosen (Vodacom Bulls) 9 – Herschel Jantjies (DHL Stormers) 8 – Jean-Luc du Preez (Sale Sharks) 7 – Elrigh Louw (Vodacom Bulls) 6 – Phepsi Buthelezi (Cell C Sharks) 5 – Ruan Nortje (Vodacom Bulls) 4 – Jason Jenkins (Leinster) 3 – Thomas du Toit (captain, Cell C Sharks) 2 – Joseph Dweba (DHL Stormers) 1 – Ntuthuko Mchunu (Cell C Sharks)

Replacements: 16 – Andre-Hugo Venter (DHL Stormers) 17 – Simphiwe Matanzima (Vodacom Bulls) 18 – Sazi Sandi (DHL Stormers) 19 – Dan du Preez (Sale Sharks) 20 – Sikhumbuzo Notshe (Cell C Sharks) 21 – Grant Williams (Cell C Sharks) 22 – Sanele Nohamba (Emirates Lions) 23 – Gianni Lombard (Emirates Lions)