Jones insists English issues are fixable as Cheika savours Pumas stunner

England 29 Argentina 30

Eddie Jones insisted England's problems are fixable after they made a humbling start to the autumn by falling 30-29 to Argentina.

The Pumas halted a 10-match losing run in the fixture dating back to 2009 and claimed only their second ever victory at Twickenham after Emiliano Boffelli slotted the winning penalty in the 70th minute.

The rivals meet again in their opening game of next year's World Cup and Jones denied this result is evidence of a deeper malaise within England, who face tougher tests this autumn against New Zealand and South Africa.

"The World Cup is 11 months away and a lot happens in 11 months. As a lot can happen in a week," Jones said.

"I'm not sitting here thinking we've got really strong problems within the team. For the most part I thought we dominated the game.

"If we didn't, then I might be thinking people have good rights to get stuck into us and then we'd have a bit of a fight.

"But I don't need the fight because I feel like the team went out and played how they wanted to.

"But we made some silly mistakes and we can change those things pretty easily. They're all controllable. There are no real, big, structural issues within our game.

"You always want to have a more potent attack, always, but sometimes it doesn't go like that. Sometimes it takes a bit of time to get it right.

"We've got to tidy it up a bit but we made enough line breaks to win probably two games, but we didn't finish them off, which is an area we can always improve on.

"It's a great opportunity for us now because we're under the pump a bit which is good and I think we'll respond really well to that. I'm looking forward to it."

Argentina struck with two tries in quick succession by Boffelli and Santiago Carreras to seize a 24-16 lead with 30 minutes to go and they had the composure to close out the win before a subdued Twickenham crowd.

The TMO checked for a knock-on in the build up to Carreras' breakaway try and while refusing to condemn referee Andrew Brace, Jones suggested that it should not have stood.

"The referee made the decision. When you throw a pass and it goes that far behind, the best players in the world don't generally do that so there was probably something else that happened," said Jones in reference to Owen Farrell's pass that was intended for Billy Vunipola but instead landed on the floor.

Jones revealed that Manu Tuilagi's 67th-minute departure from the pitch was because of a blister and reported no further injuries.

Argentina coach Michael Cheika was delighted with a first win over old sparring partner Jones after losing seven matches to him as Australia boss.

"It was good and it was tense. I really liked the way the guys prepared this week. They had a really good attitude about them," Cheika said.

"It was tricky too because no one in that side had won against England before so you've got to combine the mental side of it with the tactical and the technical side of it.

"It's a great feeling and really nice for the lads to get that opportunity to have that experience here."

Scorers for England: Tries: Cokanasiga, van Poortlviet. Cons: Farrell 2. Pens: Farrell 5.

Scorers for Argentina: Tries: Boffelli, S. Carreras. Cons: Boffelli. Pens: Boffelli 6.

England: Steward, Nowell, Tuilagi, Farrell, Cokanasiga, Smith, Youngs, Genge, Cowan-Dickie, Sinckler, Coles, J. Hill, Itoje, Curry, B. Vunipola. Replacements: Slade for Tuilagi (67), van Poortlviet for Youngs (54), M. Vunipola for Genge (58), Singleton for Cowan-Dickie (73), Heyes for Sinckler (73), Willis for Coles (74), Simmonds for B. Vunipola (56). Not Used: Ribbans.

Argentina: Mallia, M. Carreras, Moroni, de la Fuente, Boffelli, S. Carreras, Bertranou, Gallo, Montoya, Gomez Kodela, Alemanno, Lavanini, Gonzalez, Kremer, Matera. Replacements: Ruiz for M. Carreras (67), Orlando for Montoya (67), Bello for Gomez Kodela (58), Isa for Lavanini (56), Paulos for Kremer (73). Not Used: Tetaz Chaparro, Morales, Albornoz.

