Bruised but not beaten, Ireland turn focus to Fiji date

Andy Farrell has promised to select his “best side for the occasion” when Ireland meet Fiji in Dublin next Saturday following a bruising and often brutal physical encounter with South Africa.

Victory over the world champions last Saturday evening came at an immediate cost as Ireland lost centre Stuart McCloskey to an arm injury on 20 minutes, centurion scrum-half Conor Murray to a groin issue quarter of an hour later and tighthead prop Tadhg Furlong to an ankle problem at half-time.

Captain Johnny Sexton sustained a dead leg late on while there are sure to be plenty of sore bodies at the team’s hotel at Carton House this morning.

Now preparations turn to this Saturday’s lunchtime kick-off against the Fijians in the second of three Bank Of Ireland Nations Series Tests at Aviva Stadium this month.

Fiji put in a determined performance against an underwhelming Scotland side before losing 28-12 at Murrayfield on Saturday afternoon and the Ireland head coach maintained his stance that this weekend’s Test match carries just as much importance as the Springboks match-up.

“Well it is because we trust and believe in our preparation,” Farrell said. “And that’s why when an injury goes down and Jimmy (O’Brien) slots in and that is why it is seamless.

“That’s why he makes people feel that he is ready and therefore it comes back the other way. That’s how we prepare and no matter what the side is next week regarding injuries or whatever, we’ll pick our best side for the occasion against Fiji.

“I watched 50 minutes of their match and they were good today, you know. So you have got to be consistent in this game and the lads, whoever it is takes the field next week, will know that.”

Ireland will be hopeful that both Robbie Henshaw, who was withdrawn from the starting line-up for South Africa with a hamstring concern, will return to training at the IRFU High Performance Centre in west Dublin and that his replacement McCloskey’s injury was not as serious as first imagine when he left the field with his arm in a makeshift sling.

"Stu is a funny one,” Farrell said. “He fell awkwardly on the floor and his arm twisted in a way and he thought something serious had happened, but it doesn't look as serious at this moment in time.

“There's a bit of feeling that's coming back into his arm and hand. We'll see how that progresses, we don't quite know.

"Tadhg Furlong just jarred his ankle, he doesn't seem to be too serious. Conor felt his groin when he made that break."

Sexton left the field with three minutes remaining having earlier had his thigh heavily strapped.

“I just got a dead leg,” the captain said. “It's just a bit of fluid in it now, hopefully can get it drained and we'll be good to go after… it was just a knock.”