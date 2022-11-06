Ireland ratings: Josh van der Flier shines brightest in superb team performance

Hugo Keenan: 7.5

Not bad for a first run of the season. The Leinster full-back was his usual unflappable self: solid under the high ball, dependable in the back field and a useful link in the attack.

Robert Baloucoune: 6

Not the easiest of games in which to audition on the wing but Baloucoune didn’t look out of place despite the odd moment he would like to have back. Still just his third cap.

Garry Ringrose: 8.5

Another top-drawer effort alongside two unfamiliar midfield partners. Ringrose beat more defenders than any Irishman, carried a tonne in general and embellished it with 15 tackles.

Stuart McCloskey: 8

He waited and waited for this chance and had it by the scruff of the neck until injury stepped in. Managed nine tackles and beat three defenders in just 26 minutes. So unlucky.

Mack Hansen: 8

Forget his walk-in try, Hansen was superb everywhere else with limited opportunity. Carried well and fairly often given his isolated perch on the wing and made good decisions.

Johnny Sexton: 7.5

Not an easy one for a ten with that Bok linespeed, and he missed two difficult kicks, but he adapted to the demands and made a dozen tackles too.

Conor Murray: 6.5

Came off injured on his 100th cap and at a time when the game was still suffocating but made a brilliant line break, some important tackles and the odd box kick with varying success.

Andrew Porter: 8

Questions had been asked about his scrummaging since reverting to the loose and he passed this test with flying colours. Showed well around the field too.

Dan Sheehan: 8

Another superb display from a man earning only an eleventh cap. His zip in open play was evident when blocking down a kick and almost scoring the first try.

Tadhg Furlong: 6

Part of a pack that withstood the first-half onslaught but didn’t reappear for the second-half with a jarred ankle. Has played only 80 minutes this season.

Tadhg Beirne: 8

Didn’t manage the almost obligatory Big Moment in this game but fought like a tiger at the breakdown, especially first-half, and spilled the blood to prove it.

James Ryan: 8.5

Ryan never trades in standout snapshots but this was another sign that he is approaching his best again. So good in all areas, from lineout to maul to carries and in his 15 tackles.

Peter O’Mahony: 7.5

The Munster back row seemed to be drifting towards the fringes not so long ago but not anymore. Excellent at the lineout and a nuisance in the ruck.

Josh van der Flier: 9

Nobody made more successful tackles on Saturday than his 16 and he was far too humble in dismissing the way he touched down for that try. A world-class operator.

Caelan Doris: 8.5

Carried more times than anyone on his side and for more metres than any of the pack. Made 14 tackles while he was at it and showed sublime hands for the Hansen try. Superb effort.

Replacements: 9

All the pre-match talk focused on South Africa’s Bomb Squad but Ireland’s bench was huge. Finlay Bealham eased fears over Furlong’s loss by winning two penalties in the scrum.

Jamison Gibson-Park’s speed of delivery suited a more open second-half and Jimmy O’Brien fitted an unfamiliar midfield role like a glove on debut. All eight made their presence felt.