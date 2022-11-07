Ireland's belief grows after fronting up in ultra-physical contest

IRELAND 19 SOUTH AFRICA 16

In Ireland’s brave new world of perpetual improvement this was just another step along the road, the muted celebrations on the pitch after this victory told you as much.

Yet while that is all very understandable for Andy Farrell and his squad on their quest for Ireland to arrive at next September’s World Cup in France at the peak of their powers, permit the rest of us to indulge a little in the scale of this achievement and laud the manner in which it was delivered in the white-hot intensity of an ultra-physical contest.

Ireland confirmed their status as the number one-ranked team in Test rugby in magnificent style at a sold-out Aviva Stadium on Saturday night, beating world champions South Africa at their own game and then adding just enough stardust on top to add to the belief their all-court approach to international rugby can be a match for anyone.

It was some start to this month’s Bank of Ireland Nations Series, a statement performance against a team posing an almost unique set of challenges in terms of physicality and power to back up the summer’s heroics when Farrell’s men made history with a series win in New Zealand that in turn had followed a Six Nations Triple Crown.

Ireland nullified many of the Springboks’ admirable core strengths, at both the scrum and maul, and in finding a way through a usually watertight defensive line of colossal and mobile forwards and backs while putting up a brick wall of their own.

It was impressive stuff, the way the home side repelled everything the world champions threw at them in a brutal first 40 minutes that came at a cost of injuries to impressive inside centre Stuart McCloskey and scrum-half Conor Murray, whose landmark day on his 100th Ireland appearance was cut short by a groin problem on 35 minutes after he had enjoyed a bright opening to his first start in almost a year.

Two penalties apiece and 6-6 at half time was the outcome as Ireland suffered a further blow in losing tighthead prop Tadhg Furlong to an ankle injury. Yet it was the home side which broke the deadlock early in the second half and they did it by rolling the dice, captain Johnny Sexton kicking a penalty to the corner from which the lineout maul was devastatingly effective, man of the match Josh van der Flier grounding the ball after a thunderous drive from five metres out.

The Irish forwards had thwarted South Africa’s maul at every opportunity and now they had turned the tables to take an 11-6 lead that soon stretched to a 10-point advantage with a scintillating team try on 50 minutes. It was finished by wing Mack Hansen after the ball had been moved from right touchline to left through nine pairs of hands, forwards and backs, with slick precision to stretch the Springbok defence to breaking point.

The tourists did not go down without a fight, tries from Franco Mostert and Kurt-Lee Arendse tightening the contest once more with Sexton’s 73rd minute penalty and missed kicks from both Damian Willemse and then Cheslin Kolbe the difference makers on the scoreboard. As examinations went this was a tough one but Ireland answered everything that was asked of them, much to the head coach’s satisfaction.

“It builds on our confidence in different areas, doesn’t it, because it’s a different type of game than has been thrown at us over the last couple of years,” Farrell said. “That’s definite but having said that I think the belief was there anyway.

“The forward pack were excited at what was coming against them and I’ve constantly tried to drill into them the whole time that this is where you want to be. You want to be tested, you want to find out about yourself. You want to be of a state of mind that’s ‘well, it doesn’t get better than this, let’s have a go at it’.

“I’m certain that’s how the forward pack felt this week and I think they come out pretty well and I’m sure that their forward pack would think the same as well because the contest was of that nature.”

Springboks captain Siya Kolisi certainly thought so. The World Cup-winning skipper praised his side’s defensive work although added that effort had been undone by poor discipline, but he acknowledged that Ireland had nullified their two of their strongest weapons.

“In general play, in collisions they came hard but in the maul and scrum they stopped us. The amount of penalties they got and we couldn’t get our mauling going so that was different.

"I thought we stuck to our guns but specifically in the maul and the scrum they stopped us very well where we normally get the momentum from.”

That must be a hard thing to digest for a team that prides itself on its physicality and set-piece prowess. It also puts the barb from South Africa’s then head coach Rassie Erasmus at the 2019 World Cup that Ireland were “softies” firmly in the dustbin.

Farrell dealt with that topic when it was raised at full-time on Saturday night with a deft touch, subtly suggestion his side were operating on a different level to the crude metrics by which Erasmus was employing three years ago.

“I don’t make a big thing about it because I don’t want to get distracted, you know? I want us to bring our own physicality because, as I keep on telling you, we know how to.

“I don't want to make the game too emotional because I want us to be accurate in what we do. And I think the game has moved on a little bit now as far as beating your chest and going out there and thinking ‘that’ll do’.

“We’re trying to concentrate more and more on ourselves and I think that is showing in how we’re playing at the minute.”

That is a way that is mightily impressive as Erasmus’s successor as head coach was forced to concede on Saturday evening.

“I thought Ireland deserved this one, they were good,” Jacques Nienaber said. “They showed why there are number one in the world currently. They got a couple of opportunities and they capitalised on that, … they nailed it and we got a couple of opportunities and we didn’t nail it.

“That pretty much shows for me why they’re number one in the world. If they get a chance they capitalise.”

IRELAND: H Keenan; R Baloucoune, G Ringrose, S McCloskey (J O’Brien, 27), M Hansen; J Sexton – captain (J Carbery, 77), C Murray (J Gibson Park, 35); A Porter (C Healy, 68), D Sheehan (R Herring, 63), T Furlong (F Bealham, h-t); T Beirne (K Treadwell, 64), J Ryan; P O’Mahony (J Conan, 68), J van der Flier, C Doris.

SOUTH AFRICA: C Kolbe; K-L Arendse (W le Roux, 53), J Kriel, D de Allende, M Mapimpi (Arendse, 64); D Willemse, J Hendrikse (F de Klerk, 50); S Kitshoff (O Nche, 57), M Marx (B Mbonambi, 57), F Malherbe (V Koch, 45); E Etzebeth, L de Jager (F Mostert, 35); S Kolisi – captain, P-S du Toit (K Smith, 63), J Wiese (D Fourie, 50).

Yellow card: Kolbe 16-26.

Referee: N Amashukeli (Georgia).