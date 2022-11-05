With Boks still to be ticked, Farrell’s Ireland look to grow again

This may well be a moment that Andy Farrell described as “living properly” as Ireland face South Africa in Dublin on Saturday evening but he will want clear-thinking and level heads from his players if they are to down the world champions and continue their march towards next year’s World Cup.

It was a great quote, reported in Friday's Irish Examiner, from the Ireland head coach as he discussed his selection for this sold-out clash at Aviva Stadium and said there was no better time to be an Irish rugby player. However that was a team he was then forced to amend with the withdrawal of midfield linchpin Robbie Henshaw due to a hamstring issue and the promotion of Stuart McCloskey to inside centre.

In the head coach’s view, such a contest is merely the latest examination of his team’s development towards France 2023 and a pool campaign that will include a Stade de France clash with the Springboks. Next Saturday’s visit of Fiji to the Aviva simply the next step after that. He will likely learn as much about his players in that game against the Pacific islanders as he hopes to from Saturday's lesson, although the substance and subject matter of the challenge posed by Jacques Nienaber’s men is of a higher calibre altogether.

Ireland ticked several boxes in creating history during the summer in New Zealand, coming from behind to win a first Test series against the All Blacks with back-to-back victories but there are several more to be checked on home soil tonight.

This will be a test of how capable his players are of imposing their gameplan on a team of almost unique physicality and approach. It will require the clarity and controlled emotion to execute that plan in the face of grizzled experience from Siya Kolisi and company, including two world-class front rows, starting and in reserve, and an electric back three more than capable of exploiting the holes punched open for them by a heavyweight pack.

“It’s a good team,” Farrell said of the South Africans. “It’s all-singing, all-dancing as far as they’re concerned. It’s the type of side they would have wanted to come to the Aviva to kick off their Autumn Series. These guys have obviously been playing right through since we went to New Zealand and the cohesion they have is obviously going to be strong but that’s no excuse for us.

“We know the cards we’re dealt time and time again in the Northern Hemisphere and one of the things we try to pride ourselves on is getting up to speed as soon as we possibly can. Hopefully we can be at our best on Saturday because we know that they will be.”

Farrell will demand his team keeps making good decisions to play what lies in front of them and if necessary, meet fire with fire in terms of physicality, something Irish teams have not always been capable of matching. Yet he knows that if they can set the agenda and start rolling through the phases, forcing mistakes and creating openings, then there are few teams in Test rugby up to the task of derailing the Irish express train.

South Africa director of rugby Rassie Erasmus this week described the current Farrell team as bringing more of a physical edge than the previous incarnation under Joe Schmidt which he said outsmarted oppositions rather than steam-rolled them.

Yet Farrell was not impressed with mere physicality, it had to come from good decision-making.

“I think sometimes the whole beating of the chest has an adverse effect too, certainly on how we want to play the game," he observed. "As I have said before you have to earn the right to be physical and how you play the game and if you are just straight up and down, the nature of the size of our side is just completely different to the South African one so we have to adapt and play a different game in that regard.

“So I think we are a physical side because we are adapting as far as our decision-making is concerned. And from my point of view if your decision-making is good then you have a chance to able to compete physically. It is something that we work hard on every week and hopefully we can make some good decisions and get some good outcomes on the back of that this weekend.”

Win or lose tonight, both Farrell and his forwards coach Paul O’Connell say Ireland will grow on the back of the experience and find out more about the players they hope to take to the World Cup. The test in front of them being posed by the Springboks is an intriguing, potentially brutal one and Henshaw’s loss plus the absence of James Lowe and that booming left boot will put their replacements McCloskey and Rob Baloucoune respectively in the defensive spotlight for all the reasons stated above.

That could ultimately prove to be the difference between the two sides but O’Connell is hoping a sold-out Aviva Stadium crowd can also make its contribution to the home cause, just as it has done on the biggest of occasions under the lights on Lansdowne Road.

Ireland supporters, he said yesterday, could have a “massive, a massive role”.

“It’s the most important part for the players, is how the crowd and the country perceives them,” the forwards coach said. “Probably the biggest thing they talk about, is trying to make people proud, trying to inspire the nation. For me being involved in the last 20 months it’s been one of the most enjoyable aspects, how important that is to the players, and how much they speak about it. They talk about that more than they thought about winning.

“So I think it 100 per cent makes a difference. I looked at the New Zealand game from last autumn during the week and I remember we had a bit of line speed from Caelan Doris and Tadhg Furlong on the far side early in the game and we forced a mistake from New Zealand and the crowd just erupted, and it was just a knock on. That makes a difference to the players, 100 per cent that makes a difference to the players.

"I'm happy to see some of the things that are being put in place now to make sure the crowd are here, I suppose, not to be entertained but to play a role in the game.”

It’s all hands on deck tonight. The world champions are in town and Ireland still have plenty of points to prove.

IRELAND: H Keenan (Leinster); R Baloucoune (Ulster), G Ringrose (Leinster), S McCloskey (Ulster), M Hansen (Connacht); J Sexton (Leinster) – captain, C Murray (Munster); A Porter (Leinster), D Sheehan (Leinster), T Furlong (Leinster); T Beirne (Munster), J Ryan (Leinster); P O’Mahony (Munster), J van der Flier (Leinster), C Doris (Leinster).

Replacements: R Herring (Ulster), C Healy (Leinster), F Bealham (Connacht), K Treadwell (Ulster), J Conan (Leinster), J Gibson Park (Leinster), J Carbery (Munster), J O’Brien (Leinster).

SOUTH AFRICA: C Kolbe (Toulon); K-L Arendse (Bulls), J Kriel (Canon Eagles), D de Allende (Wild Knights), M Mapimpi (Sharks); D Willemse (Stormers), J Hendrikse (Sharks); S Kitshoff (Stormers), M Marx (Kubota Spears), F Malherbe (Stormers); E Etzebeth (Sharks), L de Jager (Wild Knights); S Kolisi (Sharks) – captain, P-S du Toit (Toyota Verblitz), J Wiese (Leicester Tigers).

Replacements: B Mbonambi (Sharks), O Nche (Sharks), V Kock (unattached), F Mostert (Honda Heat), D Fourie (Stormers), K Smith (Shizuoka Blue Revs), F de Klerk (Canon Eagles), W le Roux (Toyota Verblitz).

Referee: N Amashukeli (Georgia)