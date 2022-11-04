Siya Kolisi: Ireland have improved since last meeting in 2017

If South Africa play Ireland with the same generosity of spirit Siya Kolisi displayed towards them on the eve of this encounter there would be little to suggest this was a clash of the top two sides in the world rankings.

Fortunately for Springboks supporters, their captain’s bite is much more menacing than the tame bark he emitted during his press conference in Dublin on Friday afternoon, an interaction with the media that saw the back-rower heap praise on Andy Farrell’s side and repeatedly play up their current status as Test rugby’s number one side.

All the South Africans have spoken respectfully about their hosts safe in the knowledge that as actual reigning world champions they have every intention of upsetting Ireland’s sold-out return to home turf following a history-making summer success over the All Blacks in New Zealand.

Added to that there is a score to settle in this first meeting between the sides since November 2017, when Kolisi was part of a side coached by Allister Coetzee that was hammered 38-3 in Dublin.

As both sides have acknowledged, the here and now of the situation is somewhat different and both sides have in their own ways taken their games to a new level.

"They've been great and they're number one in the world so it's obviously worked for them,” Kolisi said of Ireland before launching an unprompted defence of his side’s often-maligned but extremely effective playing style.

“It's going to be different to the team we faced five years ago. They have developed very well and have so many good players in the team. A lot of their guys have been in competition for World Rugby player of the year. Every guy on their team has grown and that's the challenge for us as a team.

"We have grown as a team too, and we've got a style of play that we enjoy playing and while it's two different styles, it's actually not too different even if people see it differently.

“People say we kick, well we kick for a reason. We kick to get ourselves into places so we can play rugby. The way we play to us, we think it's a beautiful way. We say rugby is a game for all shapes and sizes. Our way is focused on scrum and the maul which is also beautiful in its own way.

"Ireland are very good with set plays and they're technical, so it's going to be a good game to watch with two different plays. Hopefully it's a great day and a proper game of rugby for everybody to see."

Both Kolisi and assistant coach Mzwandile Stick made light of Ireland losing Robbie Henshaw to a hamstring problem, the Leinster and British & Irish Lions star being replaced by the less experienced Ulster midfielder Stuart McCloskey at inside centre.

"Henshaw is a world-class player,” Stick said. “We played against him when he was with the British and Irish Lions. He's world-class and they're probably going to miss him but once again, they've got a lot of good rugby players in Ireland.

“Whoever's going to take over there will surely do a job for them. They have grown as a team, they're in a good space with a good coaching staff.

“I don't think it's going to change much for how they play. I know for sure that they've got a lot of world-class players in their team and we're not going to focus too much on their team. Yes, we have done our analysis and our build-up has been good but the execution tomorrow will show in the result."

Even if Stick was unaware of Henshaw’s replacement, the Sharks and Springboks star was fully up to speed with McCloskey’s skill set.

"He's a similar player, a big guy,” Kolisi said. “He was very good when we played against him in the URC. To get gainline, he's big on that. He's got a good offloading game as well so whatever they lose, they're going to benefit with something else. It's going to be a good challenge for us as a team. Our prep isn't based on individuals, it's based on the team, so not much will change for us."

That was only partly true. If one thing is sure to change come kick-off time on Saturday afternoon, it will be Kolisi and the Springboks’ killer instinct.