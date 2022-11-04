Kieran Treadwell signs contract extension with Ulster until 2026

The second rower, who has been named in the replacements for the Ireland side to face South Africa on Saturday, has recently reached the 100-cap mark for the province
SIGNED UP: Ireland international Kieran Treadwell has signed a contract extension with Ulster which will see him remain with the province until 2026. Pic: INPHO/Dan Sheridan

Fri, 04 Nov, 2022 - 15:56
TJ Galvin

Ireland lock Kieran Treadwell has signed a contract extension which will see him remain with Ulster until at least 2026.

Treadwell is now into his seventh season with Ulster and has become an important member of Andy Farrell's Ireland squad this year.

His appearance in the Six Nations game against Italy earlier this year was his cap in four years, and he marked the occasion with his first Ireland try.

The 26-year-old was the only player to feature in all five games in Ireland's historic series in New Zealand.

Treadwell said: “I’m really excited to have signed on again with Ulster. This group is full of talent, and we all have the same goal in mind. I can’t wait to see how far we can go as a squad.” 

Ulster head coach, Dan McFarland, added: “Kieran has worked very hard over the last few years to develop as a player. His explosive qualities have always been apparent, but he has added a significant set piece element to his game that has been recognised in his deserved selections for the Ireland team.

“I look forward to him continuing to improve in the years ahead, and for that to pay dividends when it comes to what we’re aiming for as a squad.”

Treadwell's contract extension follows news on Thursday of extensions for fellow forwards Rob Herring and Nick Timoney.

READ NOW

