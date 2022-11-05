Few will appreciate Conor Murray’s 100th Ireland cap more than Paul O’Connell. The Munster legend was Murray’s captain when he broke through the academy ranks in 2011, his Ireland team-mate through his early days in Test rugby and now as part of the Irish management team he has seen the scrum-half maintain his hunger for improvement.

Murray is set to become just the eighth Irishman to reach a century of Test caps for his country when he starts against South Africa at Aviva Stadium on Saturday evening with O’Connell welcoming the latest addition to the club.

"Yeah, it's brilliant. It's good to have another Munster man, we're ahead in something anyway!” O’Connell, with 108 caps, joked at the thought of Murray joining himself, Ronan O’Gara and John Hayes as Ireland centurions alongside a Leinster trio headed by record holder Brian O’Driscoll, Cian Healy, and Sexton, and Ulster’s Rory Best.

"But it's great, he's a fantastic guy, Conor, he's actually a very quiet guy and sometimes you might receive that as him being laid back but he's a very dedicated rugby player.

“He’s a very smart rugby player, works hard on his game. Both the teams he plays for means an awful lot to him so this milestone, for him, is very important, very important for his family as well. I’ve been lucky to get to know his family over the years. It’s brilliant for him.

“I’ve enjoyed a few of those guys now. I’m 43 now but I would have seen him coming into the academy. I think it was the year we won the Magners League at the time, I think it was 2011 I when he broke through and when you’re an older player and see a young guy who within four or five matches or training sessions you’re kind of going ‘oh my God, we’ve a really good one here’, it’s a great feeling.

“The longevity he’s had is brilliant, I’m delighted, he’s a big asset and the way he looks after himself as well, he’s plenty left in him. He’s a brilliant athlete, still unbelievably hungry and this challenge he’s in now for his place with the guys coming along behind him and the guys who are in front of him is only going to be brilliant for us and for him as well.” Murray’s high point in an Ireland jersey is by general consensus his performance in the historic first victory over the All Blacks in Chicago six years ago but O’Connell’s standout memory of the scrum-half came at the 2011 World Cup.

“I remember he had a try disallowed in the World Cup… against Australia, he came off the bench… his fourth cap, the ball bobbled his way off a knock-on. Did he side-step Drew Mitchell or James O’Connor (it was O’Connor) and scored a try. It was disallowed but it was an unbelievable piece of skill.

“As an Irishman I was saying ‘this is great, we’ve an unbelievable player but thank God he’s a Munster man as well’ because it was 2011 and our backs were to the wall a little bit and that always sticks out for me.

“We watched the highlight reel of some of his stuff last night and that didn’t feature. If the try had been allowed it would have been a magic moment.” End