Andy Farrell names Murray and O'Mahony in side to take on Springboks 

Murray is named to start at scrum-half with Jamison Gibson-Park among the replacements.
CENTURION: Conor Murray during Ireland rugby squad training at IRFU High Performance Centre at the Sport Ireland Campus in Dublin. Pic: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

Thu, 03 Nov, 2022 - 14:25
Simon Lewis

Conor Murray has been handed the number nine jersey against world champions, South Africa, as he starts for the first time in a year for his 100th Ireland cap (Saturday 5th November, KO 5.30pm).

Head coach Andy Farrell will reunite Murray with captain Johnny Sexton for a 65th start together as a half-back combination with the pair two of just five players in his XV that started the last game between the two sides in November 2017, the others being Tadhg Furlong, Robbie Henshaw, and Peter O’Mahony.

Furlong and O'Mahony will feature in the same forward pack that started last time out for Ireland in the series-clinching third Test victory over the All Blacks in Wellington in July.

There are two enforced backline changes from that match at Sky Stadium with centre Bundee Aki suspended and wing James Lowe injured.

Garry Ringrose replaces as Aki as Robbie Henshaw moves from outside centre to number 12 while Lowe's injury hands a third cap to Ulster's Rob Baloucoune.

Baloucoune missed the New Zealand tour through injury but toured with Emerging Ireland last month while Ulster centre Stuart McCloskey is named on the bech alongside half-back replacements Joey Carbery and Jamison Gibson-Park, who will make his first appearance if the season if required having been first-choice scrum-half for the last two seasons. 

Saturday's game will be Murray's first start since last November against Argentina.

IRELAND: 15. Hugo Keenan (Leinster/UCD) 23 caps 14. Robert Baloucoune (Ulster/Enniskillen) 2 caps 13. Garry Ringrose (Leinster/UCD) 44 caps 12.Robbie Henshaw (Leinster/Buccaneers) 60 caps hnny Sexton (Leinster/St Mary’s College) 108 caps 11. Mack Hansen (Connacht) 6 caps 10. Jo CAPTAIN 9. Conor Murray (Munster/Garryowen) 99 caps 1. Andrew Porter (Leinster/UCD) 46 caps 2. Dan Sheehan (Leinster/Lansdowne) 10 caps 3. Tadhg Furlong (Leinster/Clontarf) 60 caps 4. Tadhg Beirne (Munster/Lansdowne) 33 caps 5. James Ryan (Leinster/UCD) 46 caps 6. Peter O’Mahony (Munster/Cork Constitution) 87 caps 7. Josh van der Flier (Leinster/UCD) 43 caps 8. Caelan Doris (Leinster/St Mary’s College) 20 caps

Replacements: 16. Rob Herring (Ulster/Ballynahinch) 28 caps 17. Cian Healy (Leinster/Clontarf) 118 caps 18. Finlay Bealham (Connacht/Buccaneers) 25 caps 19. Kieran Treadwell (Ulster/Ballymena) 8 caps 20. Jack Conan (Leinster/Old Belvedere) 30 caps 21. Jamison Gibson Park (Leinster) 20 caps 22. Joey Carbery (Munster/Clontarf) 35 caps 23. Stuart McCloskey (Ulster/Bangor) 6 caps

