Andy Farrell names Murray and O'Mahony in side to take on Springboks 

Conor Murray has been handed the number nine jersey against world champions, South Africa, as he starts for the first time in a year for his 100th Ireland cap (Saturday 5th November, KO 5.30pm).

Head coach Andy Farrell will reunite Murray with captain Johnny Sexton for a 65th start together as a half-back combination with the pair two of just five players in his XV that started the last game between the two sides in November 2017, the others being Tadhg Furlong, Robbie Henshaw, and Peter O’Mahony.