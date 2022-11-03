Rio Dyer picked by Wayne Pivac for Wales starting line-up against New Zealand

The 22-year-old starts, with Josh Adams, who had been nursing a hand injury, not in the matchday 23.
Wayne Pivac is handing a debut to Rio Dyer (Mike Egerton/PA)
Thu, 03 Nov, 2022 - 12:47
Andrew Baldock

Wales head coach Wayne Pivac has handed Dragons wing Rio Dyer a Test debut in Saturday’s Autumn Nations Series clash against New Zealand.

Elsewhere, Leigh Halfpenny will make his Wales return after a 16-month absence from Test rugby.

The Scarlets full-back suffered serious knee ligament damage during Wales’ victory over Canada last year.

Hooker Ken Owens, who has not played for Wales since the 2021 Six Nations due to a back problem, starts in the front-row alongside Gareth Thomas and Tomas Francis.

Pivac has replaced injured fly-half Dan Biggar with Gareth Anscombe, while captain Justin Tipuric and his fellow openside flanker Tommy Reffell pack down in the back-row, with Taulupe Faletau at number eight.

Tipuric last represented Wales almost 20 months ago, having been sidelined because of a serious shoulder injury, while Leicester forward Reffell is retained following an outstanding Test series against South Africa this summer.

Cardiff’s Tomos Williams has won the scrum-half vote ahead of Kieran Hardy, with considerable replacements’ bench experience provided by Alun Wyn Jones and Rhys Priestland.

Exeter forward Christ Tshiunza is also among the replacements, making Wales’ matchday group following some impressive displays for the Chiefs this season.

