Thornbury comes up smelling of roses for Kiwi clash

The rugby gods have had their fun with Gavin Thornbury. His hopes of a senior contract at Leinster were undone by an untimely injury and fitness issues impeded him again when called into Joe Schmidt’s Ireland camp in 2018.

Last season only got going come the spring, his previous eleven months written off by a shoulder injury that should have cost him no more than a third of that. This week is different. This week feels as if those capricious deities are finally smiling down on him.

It was another injury, this one to Munster’s Tom Ahern, that opened the door for Thornbury and into the ’A’ squad for tomorrow’s outing at the RDS and he has impressed enough to be handed a place in Andy Farrell’s XV.

That New Zealand provide the opposition feels right. It was in New Zealand where he relaunched his career back in 2016 when, after finishing with Leinster, he accepted an offer from Kurt McQuilkin to play some club stuff on the North Island.

He banked 23 games in 21 weeks, some of it for the Border club and more again for the Wanganui provincial team with whom he won a Heartland Championship which is a grade below that of Mitre 10.

“I feel like it has come around full circle to be playing against them. It was a massive part of my journey. I loved my time in New Zealand. It was probably one of the highlights of my life, those six months. They really stood to me and I really enjoyed them.”

Waverley, where he played club, is a tiny outback of town with wooden houses and pickup trucks. It was a new world for a city kid who had grown up in Dublin and gone to school in Blackrock and he loved it.

The rugby was a side gig with the bulk of his time spent as a roofer and another six weeks passing in a meat factory. He was completely outside his comfort zone for those six months, off the field and on.

“It was a completely different way of playing,” said the Connacht lock.

“You’re playing with Fijians, Samoans, there’s such a mixed bag of people down there. They’d throw massive offloads. It’s just a different way of playing and you’re dealing with some massive characters.”

Thornbury’s isn’t the only personal journey that gladdens the heart ahead of this ‘A’ international. Marty Moore will come off the bench and wear an Irish jersey for the first time in seven years and it's 15 months since Jacob Stockdale wore green.

Munster scrum-half Craig Casey will captain the side and renew a half-back partnership with Ciaran Frawley that faced the Maoris during the summer. Ten more of the starters named here featured in those same games.

Two of them – Cian Prendergast and Joe McCarthy – also toured South Africa with Emerging Ireland. So did Jamie Osborne who starts on the wing and four of the eight replacements. All 23 will be hoping to earn game time against Fiji on Saturday week.

“Some of the lads have been involved in three or four camps and not had an opportunity that they think they deserve,” said Farrell.

“Some of those lads are on one, two, three, four, five caps. They want an opportunity as well as the Emerging Ireland boys to show what they've learned over a period of time.”

Facing them will be a strong touring side guided by the half-back selection of Damian McKenzie at ten and TJ Perenara at scrum-half. Seven of what is an exceptionally strong starting side have played for the All Blacks.

This should be good.

Ireland ‘A’: M Lowry; J O’Brien, J Osborne, J Hume, J Stockdale; C Frawley, C Casey; J Loughman, D Heffernan, T O’Toole; J McCarthy, G Thornbury; C Prendergast, N Timoney, G Coombes.

Replacements: D Barron, D Kilcoyne, M Moore, R Molony, M Deegan, C Blade, J Crowley, C Nash.

All Blacks XV: R Love; S Stevenson, B Ennor, R Tuivasa-Sheck, AJ Lam; D McKenzie, TJ Perenara; A Ross, B McAlister, T Mafileo; J Dickson, P Tuipulotu; D Gardiner, L Jacobsen, M Mikaele-Tu’u.

Replacements: T Thompson, F Brewis, T Williams, Z Gallagher, C Lio-Willie, C Riogard, J Ioane, A Nankivell.