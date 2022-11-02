'The Irish players and coaches know me very well' - Rassie insists insight is a double-edged sword

Rassie Erasmus has insisted insight into the opposition camp is a double-edged sword ahead of Saturday’s clash between Ireland and South Africa.

Former Springbok Erasmus was Munster’s director of rugby for 18 months in 2016-17, before returning home to take up a similar role at South Africa Rugby, then becoming head coach and leading his country to a third World Cup title in 2019.

Current head coach Jacques Nienaber was Munster defence coach alongside Erasmus and worked closely with the likes of Conor Murray and Peter O’Mahony, who both could be named by Ireland boss Andy Farrell on Thursday for Saturday’s sold-out Aviva Stadium clash while Springboks squad member Jason Jenkins spent last season in Limerick and then joined Leinster in pre-season, his form for the Irish province earning him a recall to the Test set-up.

Jenkins was not named in Nienaber’s matchday squad for Saturday but Erasmus on Wednesday said he was not on tour with the Springboks just to provide an inside track on the opposition camp and that the information flowed both ways in any case.

"Insights, me knowing the Irish set-up very well, but then the Irish players and coaches know me very well,” Erasmus said.

“I know the question of Jason Jenkins comes up but you can look at it the other way around as well. He's going back to Leinster and he will obviously know a lot about the Boks. It's something that people always ask but we'd never pick a guy for that reason, it would be stupid to bugger around a guy's career.

“On insights, there's a lot of plans that we made and analysis we did for them but they will have done the same. It will be great to see on Saturday which of those two plans and tactics work. We're fairly confident but we know they're fairly confident. It will be a great match-up."

Saturday’s Test will be Erasmus’s first since completing a matchday coaching ban issued by World Rugby in the wake of his controversial comments about Test referee Nick Berry’s handling of the first Test between South Africa and the British & Irish Lions in 2021 as well as his bending of the rules to act as a water carrier during that series in breach of established practice around who can enter the field of play.

"Obviously it was in the protocols and laws back when I was water carrier. So I'll be back in the coaches box with the coaches," he said.

Erasmus is back in Ireland for the first time since November 2017 when he left Munster and quickly returned with the Springboks, losing 38-3 to Joe Schmidt’s side.

"We got a proper hiding,” he said. “But the next three years, things got better and we managed to win the World Cup.

“I guess five years since then, both teams have changed dramatically in terms of how they do things and how they play. Obviously, the way Ireland have played and the teams they have beaten to be where they are currently, they're doing a lot of things right on and off the field.

“But we're looking forward to it, we're in for stiff competition. The Irish crowd are respectful and know how to enjoy both sides of the game. It's going to be a good one to watch."

Springbok enforcer Eben Etzebeth also offered his assessment of the Irish pack ahead of Saturday’s November opener between the world champions and the number one-ranked side in Test rugby.

"We saw on their tour of New Zealand that they've got quite a strong maul, they maul quite a bit,” Etzebeth said. “Then also they've got a good scrum, they won a couple of scrum penalties in that series. They're very clinical at the breakdown, they know exactly their job and they do their job very well."

Erasmus was also asked for his opinion on the potential colour clash between the two sides with South Africa permitted to wear their first choice green as the visiting side and Ireland’s alternate jersey in navy blue with think light green hoops looking difficult to differentiate. World Rugby guidelines advise the home side to wear an all-white alternate in such situations, and that advice is being proposed as a new rugby law ahead of the 2027 World Cup, although the IRFU has stated it is locked into its current kit in a deal with manufacturers Canterbury for another season.

"I've looked at both jerseys whether they will clash,” Erasmus said.

“For me, it looks like it won't clash but I'm not a referee who makes the decisions on the field when it's really tight and close.

“I guess those guys will have done their homework and know it wouldn't clash. I just know the home team gets to wear their alternative jerseys and the visiting team wears their traditional jerseys. So as long as the referee can see and the fans can see and we're able to play without disturbing anything.

“Really when I compare the two, it looks like there's a difference. We just know we have to pitch up with our jerseys and if there's a clash, the guys in charge will sort it out."