Richie Gray relishing being back in Scotland squad for Autumn Series

Veteran lock Richie Gray is relishing being back in the Scotland squad after drifting out of the international picture in recent years
Richie Gray relishing being back in Scotland squad for Autumn Series

VETERAN: Richie Gray has 67 Scotland caps. Pic: David Davies/PA

Wed, 02 Nov, 2022 - 14:15
Anthony Brown

Veteran lock Richie Gray is relishing being back in the Scotland squad after drifting out of the international picture in recent years.

The 33-year-old won the first of his 67 caps in 2010 but has made only three appearances under current head coach Gregor Townsend and has not featured for his country since the 2021 Six Nations.

After impressing for Glasgow this term, Gray was named in the squad for the Autumn Series.

Richie Gray has made only three appearances for Scotland under current head coach Gregor Townsend (David Davies/PA)

Having missed last weekend’s defeat by Australia, injuries to fellow locks Scott Cummings and Sam Skinner have paved the way for him to potentially mark his return to action against Fiji on Saturday.

“I’m delighted to be here, it’s always an honour to represent your country and be involved in these camps,” he said. “There’s been a lot of hard work gone into getting back into it.

“I’ve tried to adapt my game this season to give me a few more moments round the park, which I feel I’m doing with Glasgow. It’s just a case of trying to replicate that on the international stage. That’s the challenge going into the weekend.”

Gray has enjoyed “reconnecting with some familiar faces” since the squad met up last week although, with more than a decade having elapsed since he first played for Scotland, he notes “there are also a huge number of young guys coming through who are bringing real energy”.

The team room is absolutely packed every night with everyone having a blether. It's been great. Everyone's enjoying training and looking forward to the weekend

“Things have moved on a bit but the squad is a really good place to be,” he said. “There’s a buzz around the camp; I can’t believe how well everyone has connected with each other.

“The team room is absolutely packed every night with everyone having a blether. It’s been great. Everyone’s enjoying training and looking forward to the weekend.”

Gray could be reunited in the Scotland side with his younger brother Jonny, the Exeter lock.

“He certainly sets the standard in terms of work rate,” Richie said of his 28-year-old sibling. “Can I keep up with that these days? Who knows. He certainly sets the marker in training and makes everyone pull along with him.”

Jonny Gray sets a marker in training, according to his brother Richie (David Davies/PA)

Gray watched from the sidelines as Scotland suffered an agonising 16-15 defeat by Australia in their opening Test on Saturday.

“It’s fine margins,” he said. “It was a one-point game. There were opportunities to get two scores ahead and put that game to bed in the second half.

“If we’d done that it would have been a whole different ball game. But that’s international rugby. Things swing very quickly and it’s just about whether you can gather momentum and win those moments.”

More in this section

Fiona Coghlan 2/11/2022 Fiona Coghlan not surprised by reluctance to take up contract offers
Stephen Ferris and Fiona Coghlan 2/11/2022 Stephen Ferris: Any kind of win will show Ireland can handle the big beasts
RG Snyman 12/4/2022 Munster don't expect RG Snyman to play before end of December
ScotlandPlace: UKPlace: Scotland
<p>SKIPPER: Craig Casey will lead Ireland A out against a New Zealand XV. Pic: INPHO/Billy Stickland</p>

Craig Casey captains Ireland A side for New Zealand clash

READ NOW

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Donal Lenihan
Donal Lenihan

Inside rugby

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
Execution Time: 0.255 s