Dan Sheehan relishing physical test against South Africa

The fledgling Test career of Dan Sheehan has not, so far, presented Ireland’s new hooker with anything resembling a speed bump. Yet this Saturday’s clash with South Africa is one encounter that seems tailor-made to put the young front-rower’s international credentials under the closest of examinations.

In fairness to the 24-year-old Leinster man, he has negotiated every challenge thrown at him to date with effortless ease over the course of his first 10 Ireland appearances, the last six of which have been consecutive starts in the absence of injured provincial and national team rival Ronan Kelleher.

What did seem like an inexperienced rookie stepping into the breach when Sheehan first took the mantle from a stricken Kelleher 25 minutes into a helter-skelter game at Stade de France last February has blossomed into a linchpin of the Irish pack, a formidable carrier and excellent ball-player that it seems difficult to imagine his country being without.

Having helped Ireland land a Six Nations Triple Crown and a series win over the All Blacks in New Zealand, however, a first meeting with the Springboks at a sold-out Aviva Stadium on Saturday represents a significant new test for both Sheehan and Andy Farrell’s Ireland in general.

Sheehan was in the Leinster academy the last time the South Africans were in town in 2017, still almost two years out from his professional debut. Aside from the French, there have been few, if any, opponents he will have faced that pose the same heavyweight threat and set-piece prowess that the Boks carry, as he acknowledged while also stressing the need for Ireland to stay true to their own gameplan.

“It’s going to be a serious physical challenge this week,” Sheehan said. “They probably pride themselves solely on their scrum, lineout and maul. It’s something we’ve been working hard at this week.

“But we also need to throw some of our game at it as well. We’re not going to go away from our game and say ‘Ah, maul’s off or scrums…’ We’ve got to be able to attack them as well so it’s a big challenge for us this week.”

Meeting fire with fire in the physicality stakes has not always served either the provinces or Ireland well in the recent past but as far as Sheehan is concerned, tackle technique rather than size can serve the Irish best this weekend.

“I presume they’re probably bigger men. Their game style is direct and forward, they’re not as expansive as other teams like us, maybe. It is direct.

“Size is one part of it. But 90 per cent of a dominant collision is technique. That’s what we’re priding ourselves on, the technique of being able to win those dominant collisions. Each team have their ups and downs. They might say they will go for the size and dominance but we will try to move them around, get them going again.”

That does not mean either Sheehan or Ireland are running scared of the physical battle. At 6ft 3ins (1.91m) and weighing in at 17st 4lbs (110kg), the hooker is relishing the challenge.

“It is something we’re looking forward to… It’s something I pride myself on, the physicality, it has to be in front-rows.

“As a pack, we back ourselves. And as a team we back ourselves to stay together. No Irish team has ever really been based on some magician.

“It’s always been about how the team works together. Over the past year, you’ve seen how everything is in sync with all the tries, there is no wastage and we’ve performed as a team. We don’t rely on any magicians.”

As for fearing Saturday’s opposition, a year out from a World Cup pool clash at Stade de France, Sheehan said: “There’s no point in today’s game. You’re just on the back foot then. You have to come in with confidence. We’re in a good spot, confidence levels are good. At the same time, we have to show up and perform.

“It is a big test, first up as well, to have a massive game like this. It’s a new season and a great way to test ourselves against the best. People are buzzing. A lot of us haven’t had a test against South Africa and it will be a great challenge individually for different people in the squad and collectively as well.

“It’s a massive year coming into a World Cup. And to come up against the world champions a year out is a great time to do it, to really test ourselves on that finals rugby piece that people talk about.

“It’s the first for me against South Africa, probably the first for a lot of lads. We’ve had a taste of it at under-age but not as a senior team. But there are other teams who do similar to them, it will be a physical battle. We’re ready for it.”