'They're the best defensive side in the northern hemisphere by far' - Nienaber builds 'balanced' Ireland up ahead of Boks Aviva visit

History really is what you make of it. It’s 18 years since the then Springbok coach Jake White eschewed the usual pre-match niceties to declare that only three of the Ireland squad they were about to face in Dublin were of a quality to make his South African squad.

The trio in question? Brian O’Driscoll, Paul O’Connell and Malcolm O’Kelly since you were wondering. And the Bok boss made it perfectly plain that, with Bakkies Botha and Victor Matfield at his beck and call, only O’Driscoll would be at a level rare enough to make it into his starting line-up.

Lost in the mists of time is White’s response when asked if he wanted to revisit that assessment after Ireland had put paid to his side’s hopes of an undefeated calendar year with a 17-12 win at Lansdowne Road.

“If it was a trial game today I would have picked all 15 Irish players to go on tour tomorrow,” he offered.

White’s current take on Ireland is just as flattering with his latest online rugbypass column hailing the Irish professional and provincial systems, the schools conveyor belt and even the country’s shrewdness in the quality of foreign players attracted to Dublin, Limerick, Belfast and Galway.

Something similar will unfold today when South Africa’s director of rugby Rassie Erasmus speaks to the media at the team’s Dublin hotel.

It was Erasmus who used the word ‘softies’ to describe Ireland in a speech to his team before the last World Cup semi-final against Wales so the praise should really runneth over this time.

Jacques Nienaber dished up a hefty course of his own yesterday.

Erasmus’ head coach did admit that their own ‘athletic profile’ matches sides like England and especially France, whose sheer size and physicality have been a torment to Ireland in the past, but he countered that by highlighting the agility, speed and pace with which Andy Farrell’s men play and their strengths elsewhere.

“Everyone sees Ireland's good attack, but in the Six Nations they conceded 12 points per Test match and that was the best in the Six Nations,” he made sure to point out.

“So, they're the best defensive side in the northern hemisphere by far. They're pretty balanced across the board.”

If much of this is bluster to be digested with a large dose of salt then it comes from a place of bitter experience. Erasmus and Nienaber were still Munster coaches when they watched Ireland put up a record 38-3 win against the Boks at the Aviva in 2017. Seven of the 15 they announced yesterday, and three of the replacements played in that game.

“Ja, it's hard to forget,” said the lock Lood de Jager who will bridge both meetings.

“It was a tough day, a low point for us as a team.”

Ultimately, none of these words matter. South Africa’s respect for their hosts was evident before anyone opened their mouths yesterday and it came in the form of that XV and the wider squad they named for a game that is, after all, a meeting of the world champions and world No.1 a year before they face off in a World Cup.

It isn’t often that an appraisal of a side starts with the bench but a 6-2 split between forwards and backs means the ‘Bomb Squad’ will be operational and that is no minor thing given the pre-match questions over Ireland’s and Leinster’s difficulties against sides of similar size and strength in the recent past.

The Boks will try to negate that Irish zip from the off but if physicality is their calling card then this current collection possesses a variety of weaponry and the absence of the world-class Lukhanyo Am in the centre can’t disguise the lethal nature of a back line that would be the envy of most other nations.

Most notable in selection terms is the choice of the fit-again Cheslin Kolbe as full-back for the first time. The Toulon flyer has become a global star via his exploits on the wing but he has ample experience at 15, and at ten where he will provide cover for out-half Damian Willemse who wears No.10 in the absence of Handre Pollard.

As with Ireland, there is an acceptance that this next few weeks will demand a balance between needs in the here and now and the desire to add another few pieces to the jigsaw puzzle that they hope will fit seamlessly come France 2023 just under 12 months down the track.

“For both teams this will be quite a big game, especially with one eye on the World Cup and the pool,” said Nienaber. “So it will be important for them and for us to have a proper performance. It is what you would like a year out from the World Cup: you want to play the number one team away from home.”