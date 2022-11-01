Springbok coach Nienaber feels they have the 'athletic profile' to test Ireland

Jacques Nienaber believes his South African team possesses the same sort of athletic profile that has caused Irish sides so many problems in recent years.

Andy Farrell’s Irish outfit has found France to be too tough a nut to crack in this World Cup cycle with ‘les Bleus’ winning the last three contests while Leinster’s ambitions have been routinely ended by teams boasting the biggest and most physical specimens.

Saracens, La Rochelle and the Sharks have been among those opponents to frustrate a Leinster side that provides the most meat to the national roster, although it must be said that the province has succeeded against the likes of Exeter and Leicester as well.

So how the top-ranked team fares against the world champions who have named their renowned ‘Bomb Squad’ in the starting line-up rather than on the bench for Saturday’s meeting in Dublin, will say a lot about them one year out from the World Cup.

“Look, I would say in the last eight Test matches they lost twice against New Zealand in the first Test and against France,” Nienaber said of their hosts this week.

“They looked a lot more comfortable when they played England.

“It's something to look at, it's something that fits our profile athletically. We've got big forwards, big players and we've got a physical style we can play. Just as they must handle that, we must handle their agility, speed and quickness.”

All of which prompted Nienaber, a former Munster assistant coach, to label the prospect of this first November international as an “awesome” game and one that will foreshadow the sides’ meeting at the pool stage at the 2023 World Cup.

Any sense that the tourists might hold something back for fear of revealing too much of themselves here and now were shredded by the team and matchday squad they revealed on Tuesday morning. This will be no holds barred.

How Ireland look to combat that physicality and Springbok aggression will be fascinating. Do they rein in some of the speed and attacking instincts that served them so well this summer in New Zealand or do they double down on it?

“There will always be changes, even with us we make subtle changes,” said the Boks' head coach. “In the World Cup, between the semi-final and final, most teams have the ability to change up a little bit and I'm sure they will.

“But, obviously, you have an athletic and skills profile that fits your team and the way they do things. The majority will fit what they do because they're good at that, that's why they're No.1 in the world.

“It's always tough to move away from the stuff that you do when you're the best in the world at it. Why would you change? But they're a clever side. They will make specific plans for us and, ja, the challenge for us is how we adapt to those changes.” Nienaber was nothing if not complimentary of his opponents and what’s interesting is that his praise for Ireland actually contested the sense that this is a game of opposites between his own Roundheads and Farrell’s Cavaliers.

The manner in which this Ireland team has cast off the straitjacket with which they worked under Joe Schmidt has garnered the most attention of late but Nienaber has as much appreciation for the strength of their defence as their attack.

“If you look at Ireland across the board there is a reason why they are currently number one in the world. They have beaten New Zealand in New Zealand. They have a well-balanced game.

“Obviously everybody sees how well they attack and how they keep the ball but you know what they are the best defensive side in the world currently and they are conceding the least tries and the least points.

“I don’t think you can put your finger on one thing. They are well-balanced and they are number one in the world and that’s why it is such a challenge for us as coaches and players to come and compete against them in Ireland, in the Aviva.

“It is also a bit of a fortress for them so it is a nice challenge for us knowing we are going to face them in our pool stages in the World Cup.”