Plenty of problems to address for Friend before Connacht back in mix

URC: Ospreys 19 Connacht 22

ANDY FRIEND was scathing about aspects of Connacht’s performance despite his side claiming a significant victory over the Ospreys in Swansea.

His side found themselves 12-0 down before the clock had even reached 10 minutes with Huw Sutton and Reuben Morgan-Williams scoring tries for the Ospreys. But they showed tremendous character to drag themselves back into the game with tries from Alex Wootton, Caolin Blade, and John Porch firing Connacht into the lead. Ireland out-half Jack Carty’s boot also contributed seven points.

Sam Parry scored a try for the hosts with 10 minutes to go but Connacht held on to secure four match points. But the overriding emotion was relief for Friend who was annoyed at the number of chances his side squandered.

“Our performance lacked the clinical bits that we wanted,” said the Connacht head coach. “There was a lot of fight.

“They are brave, driven men and they fight which is a great trait, but we are making life so hard for ourselves. We had six entries into the 22 in the first 25 minutes for zero return where we were turned over every single time.

“The bottom line is I am happy with the win but not as happy with the performance. We have had a really tricky start, but the bottom line is we need to be better at key areas of our game.

“I have no doubt that we will fix those, and we’ll get better, but the break has come at a good time to assess, address the problems and to see if we need to make changes.”

For all Friend's frustrations, this was a significant win for Connacht who are up to 12th place in the URC table, just two points off the play-off places. They now have a month’s break before facing Munster at Thomond Park. Friend hasn’t lost hope that Connacht can become title contenders this season but admits they are well off the pace at the moment.

“A win away at the Ospreys has definitely put us back on track to where we want to be which is in the top eight,” said Friend.

“We want to be competing for play-offs and trying to be a title contender. A loss against the Ospreys would have made it tricky.

“We’ll take the win most definitely, but we’ve got a lot of things to tidy up before we can seriously consider being a title contender.

“We are all very aware of the importance of any inter-pro fixtures. I thought we came close to knocking off Munster there last season.

“We had a good win against them at the Sportsground, but they are a very proud club. I know they lost there against Ulster, and they don’t want to make that a habit so it’s a huge game for them as it is for us.

“We’ve both got three weeks to sort ourselves out. It should be a beauty.”

OSPREYS: M Nagy; L Morgan, T Thomas-Wheeler, K Williams, K Giles; J Walsh, R Morgan-Williams; R Henry (G Phillips 55), S Baldwin (S Parry 55), T Botha (B Warren 55), R Davies (J Regan 73), H Sutton, E Roots, H Deaves (T Davies 40), M Morris.

Replacements not used: M Aubrey, L Scully, C Evans.

CONNACHT: T O’Halloran (A Byrne 36), A Wootton (T Daly 70), T Farrell, D Hawkshaw, J Porch; J Carty, C Blade (K Marmion 63); D Buckley, D Tierney-Martin (G Stewart 50), J Aungier (S Illo 50), O Dowling, G Thornbury (D Murray 39), S Hurley-Langton, C Oliver, J Butler.

Replacements not used: J Duggan, P Boyle,