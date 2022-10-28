Andy Farrell given green light to coach Lions in 2025

Irish Rugby has given the green light to Andy Farrell’s candidacy as British & Irish Lions head coach for their 2025 tour to Australia.

Farrell, who guided Ireland to a Six Nations Triple Crown last season, signed a two-year IRFU contract extension to remain Ireland head coach until August 2025 that was announced after his team’s historic 2-1 Test series win over the All Blacks in New Zealand.

The success confirmed Farrell’s status as one of the most sought-after coaches in the game and having served as defence coach under Warren Gatland on three Lions tours in 2009, 2013 and 2017, Farrell would be a natural fit to lead a tour. IRFU Performance Director David Nucifora said there would be no objection from his employers.

"We've done it in such a way to have another couple of years of continuity,” Nucifora said of the two-year contract extension beyond next year’s World Cup.

"It does tie in with a Lions year and we'd be ecstatic if Andy was the Lions coach, we think that that would be fantastic.

"If he gets offered that job and chooses to take it, we'd be fully supportive of him because for us that's part of the growth of the game here.

"So, there are things that would be assessed along the way. We feel that we've got a world class head coach, a really good coaching ticket that supports him and we'll be working to try and secure them for as long as we can."

Nucifora, speaking yesterday during a media briefing at Aviva Stadium, said he felt Farrell was the best in the business and would naturally attract the interest of rival unions and clubs.

“The coaching market these days works years in advance, that’s one of the things that has changed over the last few years. Coaches are being chased a long way out. That didn’t influence what we did.

“We had the agreement with Andy before we went to New Zealand, it just wasn’t made public. That’s how confident we are that we’ve got the best coach. We’ll see what happens going forward about whether he becomes the Lions coach or not but I think you can’t help but be impressed with what he’s done with the team and how he manages the team. I supposed you’ve always got to fight hard when you’ve got something that’s good because we operate in a global market and there’s always pressure on people wanting to take your best assets. That won’t change.”

Nucifora said negotiations had got underway to also secure the futures of Farrell’s assistants Simon Easterby, Paul O’Connell, Mike Catt and John Fogarty beyond their current deals but there were no guarantees of keeping the group intact beyond the World Cup.

“It’s important but again, everyone has different decisions to make based on different things in life. Their job is only one of them. Look, I would be confident that we will retain that group, but I couldn’t guarantee you that at the moment.

“And if that didn’t happen, would I be worried about that? I would be disappointed but I wouldn’t be worried. One of the benefits of having a really robust system is that everyone’s really curious about what we’re doing and how we’re doing it. Because they’re curious, when we put an ad in the paper for whatever – a nutritionist, a physio, a coach – the change in the last five years about the global interest in wanting to work in this system is enormous.

“People want to be a part of this at the moment because they think we’re doing it okay. In the same way you guys have written about Stuart (Lancaster) going away over to Racing, there will be plenty of people wanting to get in that space. Why? Because it’s successful, they see it as a good system, a good model.

“You’re not short of applicants when that happens and that’s the benefit of the whole system doing well. … I think there will always be good people wanting those positions if they came up.”

The IRFU is also keen to promote from within and as well as facilitating a move for former Ireland Under-20 head coach Noel McNamara to join South African URC franchise the Sharks, are also finalising a deal to send another young coach to a Super Rugby franchise.

“I think there’s plenty of people who could swap jobs and work up, yeah. I think there’s a lot of guys that could step and do different roles. That’s another really good space to be in.

“We’ve got Noel McNamara down in South Africa at the moment and he’s out there learning a lot about different aspects of the game down in the Southern Hemisphere. We’re about to send one of our other young developing coaches down to Super Rugby. That deal is almost finalised now as well. There’s a lot going on in that space too about how we keep developing Irish coaches into different areas.”