Van der Flier learning to celebrate the rewards...as they continue to pile up

Experience has taught Josh van der Flier how to improve as a player. Familiarity has bred a greater ease with the job at hand and propelled him into the top tier of the world’s rugby players. Yet he still squirms under the spotlight that has come with individual awards.

There has been no shortage of them.

His peers in Rugby Players Ireland deemed him their best across the last campaign back in May, he finished top of the EPCR European poll that same month, Leinster fell into step by giving him the nod in June and he added the Guinness Rugby Writers of Ireland award to that burgeoning collection at a ceremony only last night.

These are special honours but strange to him too. An individual award in a team game and all that. This latest comes on the cusp of a key November window as well but he will find time to digest and appreciate it at some point or other, most likely if/when rugby’s combative nature consigns him to the treatment room.

“Yeah, it's something I've started doing even in the middle of my injury periods. It's probably easier when you get back running to go out for a nice dinner or have your favourite sandwich with a few chips on the side or something that's a bit of a treat.

"It doesn't have to be something fancy necessarily, but I've started doing that a bit more,” explained the 29-year old. “It's hard in the middle of the season to do, celebrate those sort of things, but it's a nice thing to get.”

Van der Flier started every game for Ireland last season. To say he was a key cog in a campaign that produced a Triple Crown and an historic series win in New Zealand wouldn’t even begin to explain an influence that was mirrored in his 16 appearances for Leinster, all bar one as a starter.

The way his game has improved, from that of a steady presence with what seemed to be a ceiling just below the top level to one of such prowess, is measurable in any number of ways. Not least among them is his heightened scoring prowess. He managed almost one for every two games played across 2021-22.

Doing what he does and explaining how he does it are two different things. Talent and opportunity take you far but not all the way. Van der Flier has benefited by recognising how his game can go through phases and adapting accordingly so he started disrupting rucks for a spell there last year when he couldn’t buy a poach for love nor money.

The opposition plays its part in dictating all this of course, but he is at a stage now where he is trying to fine-tune aspects of his game rather than reinvent them. It’s never going to be perfect but this is where all that experience with club and country comes back into play.

“Part of it is having the habits and stuff over a long period of time, just even tackling is stuff I've learnt over years and years, it's about being able to relax," he added. "The more I play the less stressed I'd be.

“I still get nervous but I'm not over-thinking it as much. You're not getting hesitant. I'd love to say I could have been a bit more like that earlier in my career but I don't know if that would have worked. Now, it's a bit easier.”

His last action was a 79-minute shift away to Connacht two weekends ago that left him nursing an ankle problem but the expectation – including his – is that he will be “flying” it at training by next week. Great news with the Springboks due in town.

The prospect of van der Flier as one openside and Siya Kolisi as the other is a microcosm of a game that will engage the entire rugby world with Andy Farrell and his Ireland camp determined to learn from the lessons of 2019 when they failed to build on their hard-won status as the number one ranked team.

This time they’re determined to wield that status better.

“World champions, they've been the team to beat the last few years," said van der Flier. "I've never played them. I missed out on a few games through injury, so it's a game I'm very keen for. Even playing against the provincial South African teams, they’re bigger men than we're used to and, that brand of rugby, it's very exciting.”