Surprise inclusion Nash aiming to build on early season momentum 

Four weeks and as many games lie in wait for Andy Farrell and the 50 or so players he has asked to join him in Ireland camp for the looming November window. Calvin Nash knows as well as any of them that every second will count.

The Munster winger is 25 now and he was recovering from the removal of his wisdom teeth back home in Limerick when Farrell last sent out an Irish side that claimed an historic series success in New Zealand. A world away.

It had already been five years since the Crescent College graduate last wore a green jersey, his stint with the U20s ending with a narrow victory over hosts Georgia in Tbilisi in the World Championships.

Jordan Larmour, a star on that U20s side, earned the first of his 30 senior caps just over six months later. Caelan Doris and Ronan Kelleher had since moved up that same ladder. So too had Munster colleague Gavin Coombes. Time was ticking on.

Fast forward just over three months from Ireland’s summer tour and he has an impressive stint in South Africa with Emerging Ireland behind him and a foot in the door with a squad that contests three Tests and an ‘A’ game against a New Zealand select.

His first night in the team hotel felt a touch unreal but he passed part of it going back over the bits and pieces learned on that South African tour and that readiness for the task ahead fed into the first morning.

Farrell spoke to all of them yesterday about the need to get up to speed as quickly as possible. It’s a mantra he has espoused consistently and Nash has taken it to heart by walking around with a notebook tucked under his arm.

“I did have a good bit of self-belief that I did have the potential to get to Ireland,” he explained. “I just wondered when it would be, or would I get the opportunity to represent Ireland, or even get up to camp.

“With Emerging Ireland happening just a few weeks ago my main thought was to just get into main camp and try to make that a routine and then get your first cap. It came quicker than I thought it would, but I am delighted.”

Listening to players describe the buzz of that first summons never gets old.

Nash has a tattoo of his late grandfather Eamon Maher’s favourite song tattooed down one arm and he spoke of the thrill that other families would have felt at the news that he had been included in Farrell’s main squad.

He was in a shop at the time, getting a suit fitted for Munster, when one of his teammates told him to check his email and his sense of shock was nothing compared to his girlfriend Ciara.

“I saw I was selected to the main squad and I was just delighted. I told my girlfriend straight away and she was actually crying in the store. I was telling her to relax but it was great. My family are very proud of me, so I'm delighted now to just get going.”

It’s not all been sweetness and light this season.

A thigh injury picked up against the Bulls kept him out of last weekend’s URC tie against Leinster at the Aviva Stadium, but his form for Munster has clearly opened doors now that doors are open that bit more at Munster.

Nash agrees with the perception that the Graham Rowntree coaching ticket is giving more opportunities to younger players than had been the case and he feels that the older and younger players are gelling better now than before too.

“I won't lie, it was kinda frustrating,” he said of years past with the province. “I felt like sometimes I was getting a bit of momentum and then I'd pick up a knock and it would set me back a bit.

“Or it would be a big game, so Earlsie (Keith Earls) and Bomber (Andrew Conway) would be picked. You're trying to keep that momentum with you, even though I might have only played every four weeks.

“I wouldn't get that much of a string of games whereas this year the lads have been out and, with Emerging Ireland as well, I've kinda had a lot of games. Beside the two pre-season games, I have three or four games already which is real good.

“I feel like I've been able to have a flow to my game and stay in it that way.”