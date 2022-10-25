Ciaran Frawley happy to delay decision on his best position

Andy Farrell clearly sees Ciaran Frawley as a ten, Leinster used him for a long time as an inside-centre, and he started at full-back for the province against Munster last weekend. The jury likely won’t deliver a verdict on his best position for a time yet and, truth is, he’s not so sure himself.

It’s not as if there is any rush over nailing down a spot. Leinster head coach Leo Cullen has made the point in recent weeks that a man of Dan Carter’s talent flirted between ten and 12 for much of his legendary career and Frawley’s versatility is an obvious plus in many ways.

And news today that Joey Carbery should be fit to back Johnny Sexton up for the visit of South Africa in two weekends’ time will probably direct Frawley towards the ‘A’ squad that faces a New Zealand select a day earlier in the RDS.

It might even curb the growing consensus that the younger Leinster man is the heir apparent to Johnny Sexton’s jerseys with club and country, even if he does his best to ignore such idle chatter.

“To be honest, it’s just my mates that fill my head with it,” he explained from Ireland’s Sport Ireland Campus base this afternoon. “I try to stay away from social media as much as I can but they inform me enough, ‘Why aren’t you playing 10, blah blah’. I’m just trying to play as many minutes as I can.

“Again, it comes back to what position I think I should play. I’m not sure yet, I’m still trying to figure that out but it’s good to be getting the experience in multiple positions and hopefully, if it comes down to nailing one position, it will help me in terms of understanding what you want from a 15 or a 12 or a 10.” He’s only just got a toe in the door.

The first Ireland call-up came only this time last year, and he played twice against the Maoris in New Zealand, but he still hasn’t earned a Test cap for his country.

Stay fit and that’s likely to happen against Fiji next month.

A proposed role with the Emerging Ireland tour to South Africa was nixed by an untimely injury and he reported in for national duties this week with just two URC starts and a pair of appearances off the bench to his name this season.

It’s no wonder then that he handed off a question about a preferred role come that global gathering in France next year. Getting some game time this next month will be hard enough with 37 men in Ireland camp this week and another baker’s dozen or so to join them when the ‘A’ players report in after the weekend.

“It’s kind of the best of most worlds, isn’t it?” he said of a versatility whose value soars when it comes to naming World Cup squads.

“It’s nice to have a position but also in the back of your mind you have a World Cup coming up and the versatility card can always benefit you in terms of selection for that.

“Look, I suppose I can’t be, I don’t know if too greedy is the word, but I’m happy to play minutes and that’s the main thing for me at the moment. I haven’t played a lot this season so far. It’s just about getting the minutes whether that be at 10, 12 or 15, which are the three positions I’ve been playing over the last season or two.”

Ronan O’Gara has gone on record to say that it would be in Frawley’s best interests to be “selfish” and opt for one position or another in order to advance his career and if it is to be out-half then he has the best possible teacher from which to learn for this next 12 months or so.

Johnny Sexton will be 38 by the time Ireland get their World Cup campaign underway against Romania in Bordeaux next September and remains head and shoulders above Frawley, Carbery and every other Irish out-half playing professional rugby in this country right now.

Add to that his influence across every week and his input is vital.

“Johnny’s unreal. We’re so lucky to have him in Leinster and here (with Ireland), speaking for all the lads. Without knowing it, we’re actually learning a lot off him.

“You can see the way lads are playing is very similar to Johnny. Picking up little things like holding the ball at the line, that last second that he does so well, but then he’ll also give you a lot of constructive criticism.

“He wants to get the best out of you. When lads are playing with Johnny they always bring their game to the next level because they understand the standard they are playing with as well. He’s brilliant to have.”