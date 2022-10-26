Farrell confident of O'Mahony, Furlong involvement for Springboks

Ireland are confident Peter O’Mahony and Tadhg Furlong will be fit and available to face South Africa on November 5 if the forward duo continue to recover from their injuries at their current rate of progress.

O’Mahony and Furlong, two heroes of the summer’s historic Test series victory over the All Blacks in New Zealand, both missed last Saturday’s Leinster-Munster URC derby at Aviva Stadium due to respective neck and ankle concerns. Munster skipper and flanker O’Mahony sustained his in the previous weekend’s victory over the Bulls while tighthead prop Furlong rolled his ankle during a Leinster training session last week.

Yesterday’s IRFU squad update said the pair will complete their rehab programmes with Ireland and join train later this week while scrum-half Craig Casey (groin) and openside flanker Josh van der Flier (ankle) are also concerns, each of them set to continue their rehab this week.

Head coach Andy Farrell is optimistic he will have a full squad of players fit and available ahead of selection for the opening November Test against the world-champion Springboks in 10 days but of Furlong and O’Mahony specifically, he said: “Yeah, confident but there’s certain stages that they’ll have to get through… they’ve pulled up in not too bad shape and they’ll go through a process and we’ll see how they are at the beginning of next week.”

Farrell’s 37-man squad began preparations for their Bank of Ireland Nations Series games against the Springboks, Fiji and Australia at the IRFU’s High Performance Centre in west Dublin yesterday with Casey and van der Flier at the far end of the scale in terms of returning to training.

Yet when asked if any players may possibly run out of time to pass fit to face Jacques Nienaber’s side, Farrell said: “No, I don’t think anyone’s in that type of bracket but having said that, where we’re at in terms of rehabilitation is concerned, some people are just getting back running now so as you go through different stages people could break down and there’s one or two, two or three in that type of bracket that we don’t know about. But certainly nobody’s ruled out at this stage.

“There’s a lot going on but in general the feeling is amongst the medical staff that people are progressing really well.

“Most people should be back sometime this week, if not the end of the week, and then there’s a couple that we’ll keep assessing throughout. So decent enough news actually, coming in last night and medical checks this morning. Not a bad place to be.”

Fly-half Joey Carbery (shoulder) will train fully this week having injured his shoulder for Munster against Leinster last Saturday while fellow playmaker Ciaran Frawley picked up a similar injury Leinster in the same game after starting at full-back and will be managed across the week, the IRFU said.

Carbery’s ability to hit the ground running in camp yesterday was welcomed by Farrell, “just so we can get back and running and train as a team and have him barking orders.

“That’s what a general always does so for him to have that peace of mind to get back up and running himself is pretty reassuring for everyone else.”

Lock/flanker Tadhg Beirne (adductor), scrum-half Jamison Gibson-Park (hamstring), full-back Hugo Keenan (abdomen), wing Jacob Stockdale (ankle), and uncapped Munster wing Calvin Nash (dead leg) will also be reintegrated to training this week.

The Ulster contingent of Robert Baloucoune, James Hume, Rob Herring, Michael Lowry, Stuart McCloskey, Tom O’Toole, Nick Timoney and Kieran Treadwell are being managed following the gastric issues the provincial squad experienced in South Africa last week, forcing the postponement of their URC clash at the Sharks in Durban.