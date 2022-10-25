Farrell optimistic he'll have a full slate for Springboks showdown 

Andy Farrell is optimistic he will have a full squad of players fit and available ahead of selection for Ireland’s opening November Test against world champions South Africa in 11 days.

Farrell’s world number one-ranked team will open their Bank of Ireland Nations Series at Aviva Stadium on November 5 looking to cement their position at the top of the World Rugby rankings that was secured with a historic series victory over the All Blacks in New Zealand this summer.

Yet there were a number of injuries to be assessed following the provinces' opening weeks of the URC campaign, while other players have still not featured this season due to problems sustained on tour.

An Ireland medical update issued on Tuesday after the 37-man squad began preparations for their games against the Springboks, Fiji and Australia at the IRFU’s High Performance Centre in west Dublin provided varying degrees of encouraging news.

Head coach Farrell echoed the sense of general positivity. “There’s a lot going on but in general the feeling is amongst the medical staff that people are progressing really well," he said.

“Most people should be back sometime this week, if not the end of the week, and then there’s a couple that we’ll keep assessing throughout. So decent enough news actually, coming in last night and medical checks this morning. Not a bad place to be.”

Fly-half Joey Carbery will train fully this week having injured his shoulder for Munster against Leinster last Saturday while fellow playmaker Ciaran Frawley picked up a similar injury Leinster in the same game after starting at full-back and will be managed across the week, the IRFU said.

Lock/flanker Tadhg Beirne (adductor), scrum-half Jamison Gibson-Park (hamstring), full-back Hugo Keenan (abdomen), wing Jacob Stockdale (ankle), and uncapped Munster wing Calvin Nash (dead leg) will be reintegrated to training this week.

The Ulster contingent of Robert Baloucoune, James Hume, Rob Herring, Michael Lowry, Stuart McCloskey, Tom O’Toole, Nick Timoney and Kieran Treadwell are being managed following the gastric issue the provincial squad experienced in South Africa last week.

Meanwhile, Tadhg Furlong (ankle) and Peter O’Mahony (neck) will complete their rehab programmes and train later this week while Craig Casey (groin) and Josh van der Flier (ankle) will continue their rehab this week.

Asked who were his biggest fitness concerns that may possibly run out of time to face the Springboks, Farrell said: “No, I don’t think anyone’s in that type of bracket but having said that, where we’re at in terms of rehabilitation is concerned, some people are just getting back running now so as you go through different stages people could break down and there’s one or two, two or three in that type of bracket that we don’t know about. But certainly nobody’s ruled out at this stage.”

Farrell also outlined his objectives for his squad during the November series.

“Like always, improvement. There’s so much improvement that we want to prove to ourselves first and foremost that we can do so it’s great back in after watching the URC for a few weeks now," he added.

“It’s great to be back in and have this week to get back and running and prepare properly, dust ourselves down and understand where we’re trying to go with our game and where we’re trying push on because we’ve prided ourselves on trying to get back up to speed as soon as we possibly can. That as we all know is the art of international rugby because nobody really cares whether you’ve got five days or six months of preparation so to get back up to speed for that first game and be at our best is where we want to be and I think we all know it’s where we have to be coming up a good team like South Africa.”