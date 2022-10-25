Ireland playing a waiting game with Tadhg Furlong

Tadhg Furlong is never not crucial to Ireland’s hopes against the world’s best but the Leinster tighthead’s well-being is all the more acute an issue when he is carrying an ankle injury
Ireland playing a waiting game with Tadhg Furlong

INJURY DOUBT: Tadhg Furlong is an injury doubt for Ireland's November internationals. Pic: INPHO/Ben Brady

Tue, 25 Oct, 2022 - 07:20
Brendan O'Brien

Tadhg Furlong is never not crucial to Ireland’s hopes against the world’s best but the Leinster tighthead’s well-being is all the more acute an issue when he is carrying an ankle injury less than a fortnight out from the visit of the Springboks.

The 29-year old has just 40 minutes of action to his name this season – away to Connacht two Fridays ago – and sat out last weekend’s URC defeat of Munster in Dublin with an ankle that he rolled in training two days earlier. Is he okay? Will he ready for the world champions?

Leo Cullen thinks so but he isn’t putting the mortgage on it either.

“We didn’t take the chance with him,” said the Leinster head coach. “Does he get through all the training? There’s other steps that I’m not going to be witnessing in there but I understand he should be fine.” 

Ryan Baird, another of those joining the Irish squad in camp this week, will be available to train after completing graduated return-to-play protocols while Hugo Keenan is believed to be close to full fitness again.

Cullen also declared Jamison Gibson-Park as “getting very close” to full fitness while Josh van der Flier is another fighting injury and time to be fit for November 5. Ireland head coach Andy Farrell will be asked for further updates when he faces the media on Tuesday.

More in this section

England v Wales - Guinness Six Nations - Twickenham Stadium Rio Dyer aims to make the right impression on Wayne Pivac on Wales duty
Leinster v Munster - United Rugby Championship Tadhg Furlong a doubt for Ireland's November internationals
Leicester Tigers v Saracens - Gallagher Premiership - Final - Twickenham Stadium Owen Farrell and Jonny May pull out of England squad through injury
<p>John Ryan, left, and Mark Donnelly at Munster training earlier this year. Picture: INPHO/Ben Brady</p>

John Ryan returns to Thomond as Munster seal contract extension for trio 

READ NOW

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Donal Lenihan
Donal Lenihan

Inside rugby

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
Execution Time: 0.242 s