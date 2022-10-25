Ireland playing a waiting game with Tadhg Furlong

Tadhg Furlong is never not crucial to Ireland’s hopes against the world’s best but the Leinster tighthead’s well-being is all the more acute an issue when he is carrying an ankle injury less than a fortnight out from the visit of the Springboks.

The 29-year old has just 40 minutes of action to his name this season – away to Connacht two Fridays ago – and sat out last weekend’s URC defeat of Munster in Dublin with an ankle that he rolled in training two days earlier. Is he okay? Will he ready for the world champions?