Ireland playing a waiting game with Tadhg Furlong

Tadhg Furlong is never not crucial to Ireland’s hopes against the world’s best but the Leinster tighthead’s well-being is all the more acute an issue when he is carrying an ankle injury less than a fortnight out from the visit of the Springboks.
The 29-year old has just 40 minutes of action to his name this season – away to Connacht two Fridays ago – and sat out last weekend’s URC defeat of Munster in Dublin with an ankle that he rolled in training two days earlier. Is he okay? Will he ready for the world champions?
Leo Cullen thinks so but he isn’t putting the mortgage on it either.
“We didn’t take the chance with him,” said the Leinster head coach. “Does he get through all the training? There’s other steps that I’m not going to be witnessing in there but I understand he should be fine.”
Ryan Baird, another of those joining the Irish squad in camp this week, will be available to train after completing graduated return-to-play protocols while Hugo Keenan is believed to be close to full fitness again.
Cullen also declared Jamison Gibson-Park as “getting very close” to full fitness while Josh van der Flier is another fighting injury and time to be fit for November 5. Ireland head coach Andy Farrell will be asked for further updates when he faces the media on Tuesday.