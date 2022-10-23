Early red card scuppers La Rochelle's chances of snapping Toulouse losing streak

La Rochelle’s losing streak against Toulouse extended to eight matches as they lost the final Top 14 game of the weekend 26-17 in cavalier style, despite losing prop Reda Wardi to an early red card.

Ronan O’Gara has lost every match against Toulouse since he joined La Rochelle apart from his first - a 28-13 win at Marcel Deflandre in September 2019. There’s little doubt they had come to Ernest Wallon to break that losing streak. They threatened to break the deadlock early and deserved better than to return home with nothing, as they outscored the hosts two tries to one.

Then Wardi was sent off for a high challenge on Toulouse scrum-half Antoine Dupont in the 12th minute. It was the correct decision, but it presented France coach Fabien Galthie with a loosehead headache as players gathered at Marcoussis ahead of the November Tests.

Minutes after Wardi’s card, starting hooker Samuel Lagrange was stretchered off with a head injury sustained as he attempted to tackle Anthony Jelonch. Then Teddy Thomas injured his hand in a vain attempt to score just before halftime, a minute after the ball was knocked out of Dillyn Leyds’ hands as he dived for the line.

Still La Rochelle attacked. Brice Dulin scored early in the second period to offset Thomas Ramos’s first-half touchdown. Toulouse were rattled. They resorted to taking points as they came along - Ramos kicked seven penalties on the night - and were forced into scrambling defence more than once.

The visitors' replacement tighthead Georges-Henri Colombe blitzed over 12 minutes from time - but had barrelled into referee Ludovic Cayre en route, and had to be called back. Minutes later, lock Remi Picquette was not to be denied. Suddenly, La Rochelle were within a score. But Ramos landed one final penalty to calm Toulouse nerves, extend their lead at the top of the table, and kickstart a slightly relieved party in the stands.

Wardi will be suspended for La Rochelle’s next Top 14 match at home to Pau, pending a disciplinary meeting on Wednesday, November 2, four days before France’s opening Test against Australia. He may request an early hearing, but a ban could rule him out of all three of France’s matches.

It has been an expensive weekend for Galthie. Wardi’s possible disciplinary-enforced absence came after Toulon’s Jean-Baptiste Gros was forced to withdraw from the France squad with a fractured arm. First-choice loosehead Cyril Baille has not played this season as he recovers from a thigh injury.

The France squad, which meets at Marcoussis this week, also lost Florian Verhaeghe and Romain Buros to injury this weekend.

On Saturday, days after Scotland coach Gregor Townsend justified not selecting Finn Russell for the November internationals by saying he needed to ‘find some form’, the fly-half ran through his international showreel as Racing 92 consigned defending Top 14 champions Montpellier to their fourth defeat in a row in a 38-31 thriller at La Defense Arena.

Arnaud Mela’s first match as interim head coach of Brive, a week after Jeremy Davidson was ‘relieved of his duties’, ran to expectation rather than script as they lost 27-0 at Stade Francais.

Bayonne came from behind to beat Perpignan 24-20 and strengthen their Jean Dauger fortress with a fourth victory in as many matches this season.

Lyon’s winning run extended to three, with a 31-27 turnover of Pau at Stade Gerland. They, too, had to do it the hard way, coming back from 17-7 down after 53 minutes as the visitors’ game management failed them again.

Toulon found it harder than expected to get away from a much-changed and tenacious Castres at Stade Mayol, eventually winning 28-20.

Clermont should have easily beaten Bordeaux, especially after going 14-0 up in the first quarter and 17-3 ahead shortly before halftime. But they reckoned without the visitors’ new cult hero, winger Madosh Tambwe, who finished off two outstanding tries to take his tally to four in as many matches this season. The match finished 23-23.