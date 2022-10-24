Graham Rowntree fills his Munster glass half-full

It will not be a view widely circulated around a sombre visitor’s dressing room on Saturday after an inexperienced Munster side digested yet another defeat to Leinster. But rarely can a loss to the old enemy have given so much cause for optimism in the red corner.

Graham Rowntree certainly felt that way as his young and injury-hit side came up short in Dublin but the new head coach found more positives in his team’s implementation of a fast-developing gameplan than his old Leicester Tigers packmate Leo Cullen did from an often wayward execution of a tried and tested formula in the opposite camp.

This was not a vintage Leinster performance by any stretch but their superiority over the southern province continued and it delivered, regardless of the numerous botched try-scoring opportunities, a bonus-point victory on home turf in front of 45,436 supporters that stretches their winning start to the BKT United Rugby Championship campaign to six from six.

Still, while Cullen bemoaned a lack of accuracy and control inside the opposition 22, he did recognise the part played by Munster in disrupting the flow of his well-drilled outfit with a defensive performance of intensity, high tempo and aggression that belied their early-season deficiencies and made light, in the opening 50 minutes at least, of a growing injury list and the concession of successive yellow cards to Keynan Knox and Jean Kleyn that left them short-handed for 20 of them.

Munster, already beset by a backline crisis with Craig Casey, Andrew Conway, Keith Earls, Mike Haley, Calvin Nash and Simon Zebo all ruled out of this derby contest, had also lost Ireland linchpins Tadhg Beirne and captain Peter O’Mahony following a bruising win over the Bulls seven days earlier while their front row options at tighthead prop had also been depleted by injuries to veteran Stephen Archer and Emerging Ireland tourist Roman Salanoa.

Rowntree named the inexperienced tighthead James French as bench cover for Knox but when the starter was yellow-carded for a no-arms ruck cleanout of James Ryan on 26 minutes chose to play with two looseheads during the sin-binning with Dave Kilcoyne deployed from the replacements and Jeremy Loughman was moved across the front row to the other corner. It was how Munster finished the game as well with French remaining unused.

Munster had trailed by only a point, 7-6, at half-time and had then taken the lead with Kleyn still in the bin following a collision with Leinster’s Jamie Osborne that had ended his involvement on 38 minutes. Liam Coombes’ converted try on 46 minutes had put the visitors in front at 13-7 but the mismatch in experience and power eventually took its toll. Leinster sorted themselves out in the final 30 minutes, running in tries from Dan Sheehan, man of the match Luke McGrath and replacement wing Rob Russell on the back of an increasingly dominant scrum to add to Scott Penny’s first-half score.

Yet Munster’s head coach was encouraged by the attitude of his team and the continuing progress made after a shaky start to his tenure. The problems have not disappeared by any means, not least by another double-figure penalty count, 11 this time, but the green shoots he cited from the previous week’s performance in beating the Bulls continued to sprout, even if the defeat was his fourth in six games.

“I still see those improvements in how we’re playing, what we’re doing, our intent,” Rowntree said. “I still see it. But again, we’ll work on what we can improve on, that’s access, our discipline, our errors.

“We dropped the ball at the back of a line-out, they get a penalty, they get a scrum and it’s in the corner, we don’t deal with that, we’ll look at that. I have to look at what we’re doing well, because it’s undeniable in my eyes, to keep driving this group forward.

“They’re great, a very honest group, very diligent, I’ve said before if you’re good enough you’re old enough. Guys are coming in putting their hand up. They’re very down after that, I thought we deserved more from the game. I thought we deserved more, it’s my job to drive them, be honest, keep us going forward.”

With a third of the regular URC season already in the books, Munster have little option but to improve if they are to have any hope of making the top eight in the table and reach the end-of-season play-offs, though Champions Cup qualification for next season may prove a proposition. Another derby game is in the offing with Ulster next up at Thomond Park this Saturday having been forced to postpone their second game in South Africa when gastroenteritis in the tour party led to the postponement of their clash with the Sharks.

Regardless, Dan McFarland’s men will pitch up in Limerick with spirits high having beaten the Lions in Johannesburg in round five to maintain second place in the able behind Leinster.

“When is it not a big game? Coming off a defeat as well, of course it’s a big game,” the head coach said of next weekend’s final game before the international break. “We’re at Thomond Park and it will be great for that support playing at home. They’re all big games.

“Momentum-wise, we deserve more from Saturday and I’ve got to drive that with the lads because they’re down, they’re young men and they’re down and I’ve got the experience to pick them up, show them what we’re doing well, show them what we can do better. That’s our jobs.”

LEINSTER: C Frawley (R Byrne, 59); J O’Brien, G Ringrose, R Henshaw, J Osborne (R Russell, 38); J Sexton - captain, L McGrath (N McCarthy, 72); C Healy (A Porter, 47), D Sheehan (J McKee, 79), M Ala’alatoa (T Clarkson, 71); J Jenkins (R Molony, 66), J Ryan; M Deegan (J Conan, 53), S Penny, C Doris.

MUNSTER: J Crowley; S Daly, D Goggin, R Scannell, L Coombes (P Campbell, 53); J Carbery (B Healy, 53), C Murray (P Patterson, 70); J Loughman, D Barron, K Knox (D Kilcoyne, 61); J Kleyn (J O’Sullivan, 49; S Buckley, 70), T Ahern; J O’Donoghue, J Hodnett (D Kilcoyne, 27-37; R Quinn, 69), G Coombes.

Yellow cards: Knox 26-36, Kleyn 38-48.

Replacement not used: J French.

Referee: Andrew Brace (IRFU).