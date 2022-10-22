Rowntree proud of Munster fight as Leinster's class ultimately counts

Graham Rowntree spoke of his pride in the fight shown by an inexperienced and injury-hit Munster side beaten by Leinster at Aviva Stadium on Saturday night.

Unbeaten Leinster extended their winning start to the BKT United Rugby Championship campaign to six victories as they earned a 27-13 bonus-point success over their interprovincial rivals in front of 45,436 supporters in Dublin.

Yet it was a far from one-sided performance as Munster, despite losing Keynan Knox and Jean Kleyn to first-half yellow cards, held the home side to a 7-6 interval lead and even went ahead when a man down to move 13-7 ahead soon after the break thanks to a Liam Coombes try.

Second-half tries from Dan Sheehan, man of the match Luke McGrath and replacement wing Rob Russell added to the opener from Scott Penny and eventually saw off a Munster side that lost Ireland stars Tadhg Beirne and captain Peter O’Mahony to injury during the week and then had Kleyn, Joey Carbery and Jack O’Sullivan withdrawn hurt in the second period.

“I'm proud of the lads. I just told them there, I'm proud of them,” head coach Rowntree said. “There's a sombre mood in there, some young men who wanted to do better. I thought they deserved better than the scoreline.

“But I'm proud of them. I asked them to fight, keep fighting, get off the floor, keep fighting. I asked them to be brave and they did that.

“I thought they deserved more from that game. They managed the yellow cards quite well. Tight game at half-time and then we had a raft of injuries, which didn't help momentum.

“And then a couple of key opportunities where we gave them access to our 22 and they are exceptional there."

Rowntree was unable to give immediate clarity on the nature of the injuries sustained by his players, including a shoulder problem for Ireland fly-half Carbery but he paid tribute the younger players in his side for their performance against a slicker, more experienced Leinster side led by Johnny Sexton.

“You can't deny the experience that (Leinster) have got on the field and how they play the game and how they kicked tactically," added Rowntree.

“There is no denying we had a lot of young men but they will be better for that experience. I can't tell you again how proud I am of their effort.”

Munster have back-to-back URC derbies with Ulster visiting Thomond Park next Sunday and the squad set to lose their Ireland and Ireland A players to international camp ahead of the round-seven clash. Asked if that left him in a tough position going into the week, Rowntree replied: “Yeah, it does and that's undeniable but we drive on. We keep improving. I'm seeing elements of our game coming through, elements of how we are training coming through as I did last week (against the Bulls).

“We keep driving that and look at what we can do better. It's been challenging. The injury list has been mounting. Everyone gets injuries, I'm not blaming that, it's a fact.

“There's a lot of young men there having to step up and they're learning. They'll be better for it. We'll have a very honest review again and we drive on.”

Leinster head coach Leo Cullen bemoaned the number of try-scoring opportunities wasted by his side in the opening 40 minutes as at least three knock-ons in the Munster 22 and two held-up tries undermined the territorial and possession dominance they had enjoyed.

“We are delighted to get a bonus point win in a Leinster-Munster game, it doesn’t happen that often, does it?" he reflected. "There are parts of the game that we can look back on where we create a lot of opportunities in the first half but we are not particularly clinical in terms of finishing them off.

“Then we get ourselves in a situation where Munster with 14 men get in twice in the first 47 minutes and then suddenly they are ahead in the game. We showed better composure from then on, both sides of the ball. Up to that point we are probably just a little bit impatient at times. We are forcing certain things, we are falling on the wrong side of some calls with the officials.

“It is the composure part that we are lacking. Having said that, to come away with four tries, is a positive outcome for us. The points (tally) up to this point is positive. We have used a fair few players.

“It’s always tricky at the start of the season. If you go back and look, particularly coming off tours you have a lot of moving parts, coming and going at the start of the season, so to get six wins is pleasing, particularly as three of them are interpro games.”

Leinster finished the game with injury issues of their own as Jamie Osborne was forced out on 38 minutes after a collision with Kleyn that could easily have seen the Munster lock sent off rather than yellow-carded.

Cullen had lost Ireland tighthead prop Tadhg Furlong to a rolled ankle in training before the match and another national team squad member Ciaran Frawley was taken off with a should problem to also give Irish boss Andy Farrell some concerns ahead of the November Tests.

Of Osborne, the Leinster head coach said: “He was struggling there, yeah. It’s a fair old impact he too, I’m sure you’ve all seen it.” Asked if he thought a yellow card for Kleyn was punishment enough as he collided with Osborne after jumping to block the Leinster wing’s kick and then landed forcefully on him, Cullen said: “What do you think?... I’m curious... I’ll find out exactly what the official line is on it.

“There are lots of decisions in the game, which I’ll always ask the question because I honestly don’t know. There are certain things that happened in the game I’m questioning, so I’ll ask that array of questions like we normally would.

“There was a lot in that game, lots going on, certain things I’m thinking ‘why are we not getting these calls? Why are certain calls going against us?’ We’ll ask the questions.”