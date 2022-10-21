Ciarán Frawley is Leinster's utility man once again

Andy Farrell may see Ciarán Frawley as a leading contender in the race to succeed Johnny Sexton as Ireland’s No.10 but the 24-year old’s worth to Leinster continues to ripple far beyond the role of out-half.

His province had been using Frawley almost exclusively at centre in recent seasons but two encouraging showings against the Maoris at ten during the summer led to a rare start in the same position for his club, against Benetton, earlier this season.

Injury cost him a ticket to South Africa with the Emerging Ireland squad, where he would have likely banked more game time as the pivot, but he returned to action sooner than expected off the bench against Connacht last Friday.

His next port of call will be in the back field where he has been named for Leinster’s BKT URC meeting with Munster at the Aviva Stadium on Saturday, with Jimmy O’Brien shifting to the wing to accommodate him.

“Ciarán's a great footballer,” said head coach Leo Cullen. “We have had some disruptions and injuries to the back-three at the moment and we've a back three with Jamie Osborne on the wing there, Jimmy has moved on to the right.

"Ciarán's come back in after that knock to his shoulder, he's come off the bench and played 10 minutes last week. He gives us extra distribution, he's another pair of hands and a very good broken-field runner as well.

"He's played 15 in the past for us, it's good with Johnny, Robbie (Henshaw) and Garry (Ringrose) - there's plenty of experience in the team. I'm looking forward to seeing how Ciarán goes.”

This will actually be the first time Frawley has started for Leinster with the number 15 on his back but, if there is an air of experimentation there, then this is still a seriously strong Leinster team that takes to the field on Saturday.

That’s despite injuries.

Munster have their own issues in terms of availability but the squad they will bring to Dublin is far less impressive on paper and the form guides and recent history of this fixture are other reasons to expect a comprehensive home win.

Cullen, naturally, felt the need to talk this up as a contest. And as an ongoing rivalry.

“There’s going to be 45,000 people here tomorrow and when we started off in the old Dooradoyle days there'd be 350 people there. It's a huge occasion, the nature of the week on week, that's the challenge.

"But I said it after the game last week, for Irish rugby it has to be a point of difference, the way the provinces are supported, the sense of identity that each provincial team has and they have their own unique identity.

“It's important we celebrate that, we're expecting a real, physical challenge and that's what we've prepared for this week because we think that's coming from Munster.”