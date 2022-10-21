Sexton back as Munster and Leinster ring changes for showdown

Ireland captain Johnny Sexton returns to lead Leinster against Munster on Saturday as Graham Rowntree is forced to do without Peter O’Mahony and Tadhg Beirne for the BKT United Rugby Championship derby at Aviva Stadium.

Both sides have made sweeping changes to their line-ups announced on Friday from the XVs that gained victories in last weekend’s URC matches.

Munster boss Graham Rowntree has named an exciting side, despite the loss of the two experienced Ireland and Lions leaders to injury, showing eight changes and two positional switches from the team which beat the Bulls with a bonus-point 31-17 win at Thomond Park last Saturday.

Leo Cullen, meanwhile, has made nine changes and two positional switches from the Leinster team which continued its unbeaten start to the 2022-23 campaign with a 10-0 win at Connacht last Friday.

Jack O’Donoghue will captain the visitors in the absence of O’Mahony, who did not come through training this week due to a neck complaint, though Munster insisted the Ireland back-rower would be okay to report for Ireland duty next week ahead of the November internationals.

Beirne started in the back row at blindside flanker against the Bulls but picked up a groin injury in the process and O’Donoghue comes off the bench to replace him at number six in Dublin as John Hodnett is handed his first start of the season having been selected at openside with Gavin Coombes retained at No 8.

Edwin Edogbo’s calf injury means a start in the second row for Emerging Ireland standout Thomas Ahern at lock alongside Jean Kleyn, while Jeremy Loughman at loosehead prop is the sole survivor from last weekend’s front row as Diarmuid Barron starts at hooker in place of Niall Scannell and Keynan Knox returns at tighthead after Stephen Archer failed to shake off an ankle injury sustained against the Bulls.

The Munster back row has also undergone surgery with Jack Crowley handed his first start at full-back following an impressive and incisive second half off the bench there last Saturday as he continued the excellent form he showed for Emerging Ireland at fly-half in South Africa earlier this month. Crowley’s selection means Shane Daly moves from 15 to the right wing, while in midfield Dan Goggin moves from inside to outside centre as Malakai Fekitoa is rested for the first time this season following his summer move from Wasps, with Rory Scannell in at No.12 for his first start of the season.

Joey Carbery continues at fly-half after his man of the match performance against the Bulls and will partner scrum-half Conor Murray with Craig Casey missing out having picked up a groin injury last weekend.

Injuries to both Archer and Roman Salanoa mean the chance of a second senior appearance for tighthead prop James French, last seen starting at Wasps 10 months ago, while academy duo Ruadhan Quinn and Patrick Campbell are also named on the bench.

For Leinster, Sexton regains the captaincy from Garry Ringrose, who had led the province to a 10-0 win at The Sportsground. Ringrose partners fellow Ireland centre Robbie Henshaw, a sub in Galway last time out, in a midfield that sees summer signing Charlie Ngatai drop out of the matchday 23.

PLAYMAKERS: Jack Crowley and Joey Carbery of Munster. Pic: Harry Murphy/Sportsfile

Sexton is reunited with scrum-half Luke McGrath at half-back and they anchor a backline that sees Ciaran Frawley selected at full-back for the first time in 60 appearances for Leinster as Jimmy O’Brien swaps the 15 jersey for the right wing and Jamie Osborne, normally deployed at centre, makes his first start on the left wing as Rob Russell moves to the replacements and last week’s starting No. 14 Liam Turner drops out of the squad.

The Leinster forward pack sees Cian Healy make his first start of the campaign as he returns at loosehead prop alongside the retained Dan Sheehan and Tadhg Furlong in an all-Ireland Test front row while in the second row, James Ryan has recovered from the knee injury that forced him off against Connacht and will partner former Munster lock Jason Jenkins. Caelan Doris has switched from blindside flanker to No.8 as Jack Conan moves to the bench and forms a back row that features Emerging Ireland tourists Max Deegan at No.6 and Scott Penny at openside.

LEINSTER: C Frawley; J O’Brien, G Ringrose, R Henshaw, J Osborne; J Sexton - captain, L McGrath; C Healy, D Sheehan, T Furlong; J Jenkins, J Ryan; M Deegan, S Penny, C Doris.

Replacements: J McKee, A Porter, M Ala’alatoa, R Molony, J Conan, N McCarthy, R Byrne, R Russell

MUNSTER: J Crowley; S Daly, D Goggin, R Scannell, L Coombes; J Carbery, C Murray; J Loughman, D Barron, K Knox; J Kleyn, T Ahern; J O’Donoghue - captain, J Hodnett, G Coombes.

Replacements: S Buckley, D Kilcoyne, J French, J O’Sullivan, R Quinn, P Patterson, B Healy, P Campbell

Referee: Andrew Brace (IRFU)