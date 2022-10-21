'We feel we’re close' - Andy Friend hopeful Connacht can click against Scarlets

Andy Friend knows this clash against Scarlets could develop into a basement battle but he’s confident his Connacht side can pick up their second win of the campaign after a testing start to the season.

The fixture list will start to even out for Connacht from here after three Irish derbies and clashes with the URC champions and runners-up in their opening five matches, and that in itself adds significantly to getting result against Scarlets.

The Llannelli side have also won just once this season but will come to the Sportsground this Friday evening (7.35pm) on the back of a bonus point win over Zebre Parma last weekend.

Friend will also have his four Irish internationals in action for this one before they head into Irish camp this weekend for the autumn series, and all four are included in the starting 15 in a side that shows six changes to the one which went down to Leinster 10-0 last weekend.

Cian Prendergast into the back row after being away with Emerging Ireland in place of Josh Murphy, while winger Mack Hansen, hooker Dave Heffernan and tighthead Finlay Bealham all start again having played against Leinster.

There is a second change in the back row with Conor Oliver starting instead of Shamus Hurley-Langton, while Leva Fifita takes over from Gavin Thornbury in the second row. The remaining change up front sees Denis Buckley return to loosehead in place of the injured Peter Dooley.

There are two changes at the back. Tiernan O’Halloran returns at full-back instead of Conor Fitzgerald, with Kieran Marmion taking over from Colm Reilly at scrum-half as they in search of a vital win.

Scarlets have also made a poor start to the season but they have drawn one game and are five points clear of Friend’s men having also picked up bonus points.

“Scarlets, they are not an easy team either, they have a lot of internationals there and new signings,” said Friend. “Similar to us, they haven’t been firing on all cylinders at the front end of the season. There are a few of us sitting down at the bottom end of the table and we are all searching for the game to come together and no doubt they will be targeting Friday night as are we.”

Friend said there had been a serious debrief of the Leinster loss on Monday morning and the players themselves had held a few ‘healthy meetings’ in a bid to turn their season.

"They feel they’re close, that we haven’t clicked as yet,” added Friend.

"It might sound like we’re repeating ourselves but that’s been the reaction and reality of the first five games. We’ve only had the one win, we’ve had moments where we’ve looked great, too many moments where we’ve taken the pressure release off through our own skill execution.

"The mood is good, there is frustration but at the same time there is a burning energy and desire to get things right.

“There is a lot of frustration with it because we feel we’re close to it, but we haven’t nailed it yet.

"If you lose the confidence and start doubting… we don’t want to be foolish either, we’re not going to be blind and say something is working when it’s not. We’re forever trying to look for those little edges that get it clicking.

"There’s a mountain of work going on behind the scenes but at the end of the day, our key principles are our key principles. I know they work, the coaches know they work. We’ve got to stay strong to that and get the performances out there that shows it is working — and gets us the win.” Connacht: T O’Halloran; J Porch, B Ralston, D Hawkshaw, M Hansen; J Carty (c), K Marmion; D Buckley, D Heffernan, F Bealham; N Murray, L Fifita; C Prendergast, C Oliver, P Boyle.

Replacements: D Tierney-Martin, J Duggan, J Aungier, O Dowling, J Butler, C Reilly, C Forde, A Wootton.

Scarlets: L Halfpenny; J McNicholl, S Evans, J Davies (c), R Conbeer; S Costelow, K Hardy; S Thomas, K Owens, H O’Connor; J Price, T Price; J Macleod, D Thomas, S Kalamafoni.

Replacements: R Elias, K Mathias, W John, M Jones, I Shenton, D Blacker, R Patchell, C Baldwin.

Referee: M van der Westhuizen (South Africa).