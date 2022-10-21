Kleyn: Munster's young stars are major boost to Leinster tilt

It is, Jean Kleyn, believes, one of the ultimate tests in world rugby, particularly if you’re a Munster stalwart with more failure than success against Leinster on your record. Yet the experienced lock has faith the younger generation in red currently making their mark in their home province can teach the old dogs a thing or two about playing without fear against their nemeses.

Kleyn, 29, has enjoyed little about the interprovincial rivalry in his six previous seasons at Munster since joining from the Stormers in 2016. With three wins over Leinster in 11 attempts, part of an overall record for the team of 15 defeats in the last 18 meetings over the same period, there has been plenty of opportunity to accumulate some mental baggage about the derby ahead of this tomorrow evening’s renewal at Aviva Stadium.

Yet the new guard of Munster players being handed their chances this season under new head coach Graham Rowntree, and including Kleyn’s likely second-row partner Thomas Ahern in the week he was called into the Ireland A squad to face an All Blacks XV on November 4, are not so burdened by recent history and the South African-born forward thinks that can only be a good thing as the southern province attempts to build on an encouraging first bonus-point win of the season last Saturday at home to the Bulls.

“I think a lot of it is just shifting the mindset around it,” Kleyn said. “The young blood coming in, they don’t have that mental hurdle to overcome because they don’t have this long-standing record of losing matches.

“So I think having those guys is actually a massive boost to the team in terms of there’s no restriction, there’s no crutch, to them it’s just another game playing against a good team and I think for us as the older generation as such, we can learn from them in that aspect and just go out and play the best game we can play.

“I’m sure at the end of the day it’s just another game and you can’t approach it as this massive mountain you have to climb because if you do then you’re never going to want to do it. The best way to look at is just: ‘we’re focusing on us. We’re building something that’s going to be great.’… but we have to build, and we have to build every week.

“So this is what this weekend is about for us, it’s about building again and what we did against the Bulls, trying to improve ourselves. I think focusing on the fact that our winning record up there against them probably isn’t great, that doesn’t really gain us anything.

“The only thing we can do is go: ‘Listen, we need this, not just from a log standpoint but I think for all of us as players we need this in terms of where our season is going, in terms of our belief as well.

“We’re building on what we did last week and Graham speaks about belief a lot, and I think there’s a lot of belief in the camp this year, even on the back of the first couple of rounds. We just kept knocking at the door and hopefully it’s another case of what happened this weekend and things start coming off for us because of the work we’ve been doing.”

With Tadhg Beirne (groin) and up and coming academy star Edwin Odogbo (calf) nursing injuries before a decision was due to made on their availability ahead of today’s noon team announcement, and Fineen Wycherley (shoulder) definitely ruled out, Ahern could be in line for at least his third appearance of the season off the bench following a much-lauded tour to South Africa with Emerging Ireland and a powerful cameo as Edogbo’s injury replacement in last Saturday’s 31-17 win over the Bulls.

Kleyn has been impressed with both of Munster’s young locks.

“To put it bluntly, very very excited. You look at a guy like Tom, I think he’s obviously a winger with a lock’s body, it’s ridiculous. He’s a backline player in a forward’s body which is always something exciting to see.

“From my perspective, it’s great to be playing with a guy like that because I can do all the dirty work and he can do all the beautiful looking things. He gets the praise in the media, I get the praise on Monday morning. I don’t mind that much.

“A fella like Ed, I think I don’t have to say too much about him. He’s 19 years old, and starting against a team like the Bulls, he had some very dominant carries in the first half. He’s a big hitter, he’s a big boy and he’s only still young. There is a lot to be seen from him. In terms of depth at lock, we’ve a lot now coming up through the younger ranks, there is a lot to be looking forward to.”