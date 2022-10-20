Prendergast returns to Connacht side for Scarlets clash 

Andy Friend has named his starting XV for Friday night's BKT URC clash with Scarlets at The Sportsground (kick-off 7.35pm).

Blindside flanker Cian Prendergast has returned to the side after his promising involvement in the recent Emerging Ireland tour to South Africa.

There are a total of six changes from the team from that were defeated by Leinster, including the addition of Tiernan O'Halloran, Denis Buckley, Leva Fifita, Conor Oliver, and Kieran Marmion to the starting lineup.

Along with Prendergast, Dylan Tierney-Martin and Cathal Forde return from international duty to take their place on the bench.

Commenting on the team selection, Director of Rugby Andy Friend said: "We've had a tough start to the season, but if we can pick up a couple of wins in these last two rounds before the November break, then we'll put ourselves in a much better position heading into the next block.

"Scarlets are always a difficult team to face as they have quality players across the park. There's nearly always one score separating the two sides at full-time, so it'll no doubt be a tight affair.

"We need to ensure we bring the intent and physicality that we've shown in the last two matches, as well as improving our ability to finish the multiple opportunities that we're creating. If we can do that, then we'll put ourselves in a great position to obtain the result that we're all chasing."

CONNACHT (V SCARLETS): T O’Halloran; J Porch, B Ralston, D Hawkshaw, M Hansen; J Carty - capt, K Marmion; D Buckley, D Heffernan, F Bealham; N Murray, L Fifita; C Prendergast, C Oliver, P Boyle.

REPLACEMENTS: D Tierney-Martin, J Duggan, J Aungier, O Dowling, J Butler, C Reilly, C Forde, A Wootton.