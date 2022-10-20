Prendergast returns to Connacht side for Scarlets clash 

Blindside flanker Cian Prendergast has returned to the side after his promising involvement in the recent Emerging Ireland tour to South Africa.
Prendergast returns to Connacht side for Scarlets clash 

RETURNING: Cian Prendergast. ©INPHO/Steve Haag

Thu, 20 Oct, 2022 - 12:08
Shane Donovan

Andy Friend has named his starting XV for Friday night's BKT URC clash with Scarlets at The Sportsground (kick-off 7.35pm).

Blindside flanker Cian Prendergast has returned to the side after his promising involvement in the recent Emerging Ireland tour to South Africa.

There are a total of six changes from the team from that were defeated by Leinster, including the addition of Tiernan O'Halloran, Denis Buckley, Leva Fifita, Conor Oliver, and Kieran Marmion to the starting lineup.

Along with Prendergast, Dylan Tierney-Martin and Cathal Forde return from international duty to take their place on the bench. 

Commenting on the team selection, Director of Rugby Andy Friend said: "We've had a tough start to the season, but if we can pick up a couple of wins in these last two rounds before the November break, then we'll put ourselves in a much better position heading into the next block.

"Scarlets are always a difficult team to face as they have quality players across the park. There's nearly always one score separating the two sides at full-time, so it'll no doubt be a tight affair. 

"We need to ensure we bring the intent and physicality that we've shown in the last two matches, as well as improving our ability to finish the multiple opportunities that we're creating. If we can do that, then we'll put ourselves in a great position to obtain the result that we're all chasing."

CONNACHT (V SCARLETS): T O’Halloran; J Porch, B Ralston, D Hawkshaw, M Hansen; J Carty - capt, K Marmion; D Buckley, D Heffernan, F Bealham; N Murray, L Fifita; C Prendergast, C Oliver, P Boyle.

REPLACEMENTS: D Tierney-Martin, J Duggan, J Aungier, O Dowling, J Butler, C Reilly, C Forde, A Wootton.

More in this section

Scotland Captain's Run - BT Murrayfield Stadium Townsend rewards form and consistency after selection snubs for Russell and Hogg
Calvin Nash 28/9/2022 Winners and losers: Nash and Moore get their chance, Lowe's injury woe
Leinster Rugby Squad Training 'I've gotten a peace of mind from taking that break' — Doris manages concussions his way
<p>Jack Willis is a long-serving player at Wasps (David Davies/PA)</p>

Jack Willis: Don’t think I’ll ever get over what has happened at Wasps

READ NOW

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Donal Lenihan
Donal Lenihan

Inside rugby

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
Execution Time: 0.222 s