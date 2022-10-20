Fresh November blood bolsters Farrell's mission to avoid mistakes of 2019

If anyone feared Ireland could be in danger of sleepwalking nonchalantly into next year’s Rugby World Cup after a season of stunning success, Andy Farrell’s squad selection for this November’s Tests should have provided plenty of reassurance.

Next month’s Bank of Ireland Nations Series, when world champions South Africa, Fiji and Australia will pitch up at Aviva Stadium, is looming large. The three Tests present the opportunity for the head coach to reiterate the mission statement upgraded in New Zealand three months ago in the wake of his side’s ground-breaking series win over the All Blacks that the historic victory should not represent a high point for this Ireland team but another step along the journey towards fulfilling its true potential at a World Cup.

Not for Farrell and captain Johnny Sexton the alarming drop-off in from that derailed Joe Schmidt’s 2019 World Cup ambitions after his annus mirabilis in 2018 and there was no clearer manifestation of that intent than yesterday’s selection of six uncapped players for November.

It is not just the sponsors’ brand over the three-game series that is new. There is fresh blood in the squad in the form of newcomer Calvin Nash, the in-form Munster wing who carried his impressing pre-season form into the Emerging Ireland tour to South Africa earlier this month and showed no sign of letting up with a bright return to provincial colours in the 31-17 win over the Bulls last Saturday, before a thigh injury ended his participation at half time.

That Emerging Ireland tour and victories over three Currie Cup sides was hailed as a success by the senior management in terms of adding yet another layer of depth to the playing resources exposed to the Test team’s structures, gameplan and coaching methods following the summer’s games against the Maori All Blacks. Of the five other uncapped players named yesterday, Leinster fly-half/centre Ciaran Frawley, Munster loosehead prop Jeremy Loughman, Leinster lock Joe McCarthy, Leinster back-three player Jimmy O’Brien and Connacht back-row Cian Prendergast, all featured for the Ireland XV in the split two-game series against the Maori while Prendergast, McCarthy and Robert Baloucoune were squad-mates of Nash in the Emerging Ireland squad that defeated the Griquas, Pumas and Cheetahs in Bloemfontein.

Add to that list a group of fellow Emerging alumni in Tom Ahern, Diarmuid Barron, Jack Crowley, Shane Daly, tour captain Max Deegan, Jamie Osborne, Scott Penny and Roman Salanoa who were named as part of a 12-strong panel that will augment the squad for the Ireland A fixture scheduled for the RDS on Friday, November 4 against a New Zealand All Blacks XV and you can see the impetus and energy Farrell has injected into the November campaign in one fell swoop.

Naturally there have been casualties, some literal, with Harry Byrne, Keith Earls, Iain Henderson, Jordan Larmour and James Lowe unable to retain the places the took on the New Zealand tour due to injury. Meanwwhile Andrew Conway, Ronan Kelleher are forced to miss a second consecutive Test window as they continue their respective stretches on the sidelines. Bundee Aki also misses out as he completes his suspension following the red card he was issued for Connacht against the Stormers in Stellenbosch on September 24. But all in al their absences have clearly provided opportunities for others to stake their own claims 11 months out from France 2023.

There may be others given Farrell’s inclusion of several players currently injured. Jack Conan (eye), James Ryan (knee) and Josh van der Flier (ankle) were the casualties following Leinster’s 10-0 win over the Sharks in Dublin last Friday while the following night, in addition to Nash, Tadhg Beirne and Craig Casey both picked up groin issues for Munster against the Bulls. The recalled Jacob Stockdale is also receiving treatment on an ankle injury that has hampered his return for Ulster after a year out with a different ankle problem while Leinster backline duo Hugo Keenan and Jamison Gibson-Park have also been selected despite not having played a minute so far this season due.

Their inclusion, all of them, suggests positive outlooks for their various knocks, if not for this weekend’s BKT United Rugby Championship matches but for international duty.

Ireland will play the Springboks for the first time in six years to kick off the series on Saturday November 5 while Fiji also make their first return to Dublin since 2017 a week later with the final game against the Wallabies, whom Ireland last played on tour in 2018, on Saturday, November 18.

The IRFU also confirmed they will be playing two home pre-World Cup fixtures next summer, against Italy on August 5 and England a fortnight later on August 19, both at Aviva Stadium.