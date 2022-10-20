Winners and losers: Nash and Moore get their chance, Lowe's injury woe

Simon Lewis talks us through the winners and losers from Andy Farrell's squad announcement.
Winners and losers: Nash and Moore get their chance, Lowe's injury woe

INCLUDED: Calvin Nash. ©INPHO/Steve Haag

Thu, 20 Oct, 2022 - 06:30
Simon Lewis

IRELAND’S NOVEMBER SQUAD 

Winners 

Calvin Nash 

A sparkling tour with Emerging Ireland combined with injuries to senior provincial team-mates Andrew Conway and Keith Earls have opened the door to a surprise elevation for the uncapped but in-form Munster wing. Jacob Stockdale is another beneficiary of a back-three injury crisis that has also cost Jordan Larmour and James Lowe their places in Farrell’s squad.

Stuart McCloskey 

Ulster’s robust yet skilful inside centre would surely have earned more than eight caps by now were it not for the presence of Robbie Henshaw and Bundee Aki but he finally gets another shot at selection with his provincial partner James Hume returning from the groin injury he sustained against the Maori this summer for the Ireland A game against an All Blacks XV on November 4.

Marty Moore 

Very much on the outside since his decision to leave Leinster for Wasps in 2016, the tighthead’s 10th and most recent Ireland cap had come in the previous year’s Six Nations. An Ulster player since 2018, Moore finally earns a representative selection with a call-up to the Ireland A group, with fellow Ulster tighthead Tom O’Toole maintaining his place in the Test squad.

Losers 

Nathan Doak 

Ulster’s goal-kicking scrum-half can consider himself unlucky not to even make the Ireland A panel having impressed in South Africa with Emerging Ireland earlier this month, establishing an exciting half-back partnership with Munster’s Jack Crowley, who does make the panel preparing to face the All Blacks XV.

Dave Kilcoyne 

Having just returned from a neck injury he sustained in the final round of last season’s Six Nations, Munster’s most experienced loosehead has lost his place in the Test squad to summer tourist and provincial rival Jeremy Loughman.

James Lowe 

It looks like the November Tests have come just a bit too soon for the Leinster winger who has yet to play since the summer Test series win over the All Blacks due to a calf injury.

More in this section

Ireland Rugby Squad Training and Media Conference Fresh November blood bolsters Farrell's mission to avoid mistakes of 2019
Leo Cullen and James Lowe with Sean O’Brien 10/10/2022 Leinster to take on World Cup newcomers Chile in November friendly
Wales v Scotland - Guinness Six Nations - Principality Stadium Wayne Pivac admits Wales need to raise their level to compete with All Blacks
Stuart Hogg and Finn Russell have both been left disappointed (Jane Barlow/PA)

Townsend rewards form and consistency after selection snubs for Russell and Hogg

READ NOW

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Donal Lenihan
Donal Lenihan

Inside rugby

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
Execution Time: 0.214 s