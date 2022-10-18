Niall Scannell: Munster finally putting training form on the pitch

One win does not a season make but Munster will face Leinster this weekend with confidence restored following Saturday’s bonus-point victory over the Bulls.

That will not strike fear into the hearts and minds of the team waiting to greet them at Aviva Stadium this Saturday evening, even if it seems likely that Leinster will be without three key members of their backline in Ireland trio Jamison Gibson-Park, Hugo Keenan and James Lowe for the BKT United Rugby Championship derby.

Leo Cullen’s men have dispatched their southern rivals time and again with even fewer frontline players than that in the all too recent memory for Munster’s liking. Yet the weight lifted from Red shoulders by a 31-17 win over South African heavyweights at Thomond Park last weekend was significant.

"Satisfying, relieving, enjoyable, a lot of things we haven't had the last few weeks,” was the way Niall Scannell described his side’s success after a dismal opening four rounds of the URC campaign had garnered just one win and two losing bonus points.

Just as importantly, it was the manner of their victory that gave the impression that the new broom sweeping out old habits and behaviours under first-season head coach Graham Rowntree was finally taking effect in-game and not just on the training field.

The Munster hooker was the latest in a long line of players and coaches to describe the breath of fresh air that Rowntree and attack coach Mike Prendergast have brought to their gameplan as well as the input of defence coach Denis Leamy, but the evidence to support the enthusiasm being presented to supporters on match days had been thin on the ground until last Saturday in Limerick.

The intensity in the contact area, accuracy at the breakdown and competence at the set-piece against a seriously stacked Bulls side marked a massive improvement on the fare previously delivered in defeats at Cardiff, Dragon and Connacht, while the deft handling skills and incisive angles run in open play offered a hint of what is to come from a Prendergast attack when it all eventually comes together. The successful defensive stands mounted at the end of each half indicated an appetite and commitment to the cause that can only gather momentum over the coming weeks.

Scannell certainly believes that to be the case.

“It was great and I think you saw there glimpses of what we've believed for the last few weeks and what we have probably been saying the last few weeks and not delivering on. I think we delivered in patches on what we're trying to build so, hugely encouraging, yeah.

He added: “We haven't been playing as well as we know we can play and I think you have to go out there and earn it but when you look at the team sheets we've had over the last few weeks, there's a lot of good players on our team and we just weren't playing to the level we should have been and we knew that.

"We were working really hard and sometimes that's maybe the most frustrating thing, that you're just going and going again and working harder and you're trying more things and it's just not clicking. But that's why it was so satisfying, to see not all of it but a lot of bits of it just click.

"And to see that attack flow nicely and I particularly got a huge lift at half-time when we were in that goal-line defence to see all that work that Denis Leamy's been doing with us and lads just so enthusiastic, just piling into those collisions.

"To hear that Thomond Park roar again as we were jogging off, it was very nice and it was uplifting because it's been a tough few weeks."

The upcoming fixture list, with this Saturday’s appointment in Dublin before high-flying Ulster go to Thomond Park seven days later, suggests Munster are not out of the woods just yet as they build towards a marquee game against South Africa A at a sold-out Pairc Ui Chaoimh on November 10. And the following month’s European pool clashes with Toulouse and at Northampton Saints.

Yet Scannell believes that having finally shown supporters what Munster are capable of producing, the wheels are in motion for further positivity.

"I wouldn't say it's all come together, there's a lot more in us but we have been training really hard and it has been clicking in training and you know, sometimes when you're seeing some of the external stuff (criticism) you're nearly going 'I'd love to show them what we're doing in training' but you can't, you've got to put it out there on a Saturday.

“That's the game we're in, we're professional players and we weren’t putting it out there on a Saturday. We knew that and it was frustrating but it was trying to stay positive and not put too much pressure on that because that inevitably doesn't help. But we saw parts of it (against the Bulls), which was pleasing and I hope the fans saw part of it.

“And we'll keep building, there's loads to work on and we know that and we’ll keep working but it’s not that any one thing clicked. It was great to see that what we have been doing, we won’t say it’s all clicked but it was a bit smoother, which is brilliant.”

Whether that can continue against perennial nemeses Leinster in Dublin on Saturday remains to be seen but the hooker promised Munster will be prepared for the challenge awaiting them at Aviva Stadium.

“You are very pleased when you beat the Bulls and then you do maybe start to think ‘here we go again’ for the next week. We’ll be ready for it and we saw against Connacht last week and we saw Leinster against Connacht, the Irish derbies, they’re still special in every way."