Carbery the spark that finally ignites Munster's season at Thomond

URC: Munster 31 Bulls 17

Munster got their season up and running at last with a morale-boosting bonus-point victory over South African giants Bulls as they returned to Limerick for the first time since April on a rainy Saturday night.

While the four home tries all came from forwards, two in the first half from Gavin Coombes and one apiece after the break from Jeremy Loughman and Tadhg Beirne it was man of the match Joey Carbery who proved the inspiration in his first start of the season at fly-half.

Carbery was the spark and added four conversions and a penalty for good measure to lift the pressure on the new coaching ticket led by Graham Rowntree, whose side had managed just one win in their first four BKT United Rugby Championship games.

The previous round’s 20-11 loss at Connacht, in which Carbery had been deployed at full-back, had prompted head coach Rowntree to ring the changes as he selected seven of his returning Emerging Ireland players following their three-game tour to South Africa and injected more youth by handing a first start to Edwin Edogbo.

Munster, however, were subjected to a late disruption in selection when academy full-back Patrick Campbell was forced to withdraw through illness, prompting a reshuffle to an already undermanned back-three selection pool as Shane Daly moved into the number 15 jersey on his return from the Emerging Ireland tour to South Africa, with Liam Coombes moving in the matchday squad and straight onto the wing Daly vacated.

Attack coach Mike Prendergast had no doubt hoped Campbell, who scored Munster’s only try with a brilliant finish form the left wing at Connacht last week, could provide a much-need spark in his favoured position to a side that ranked 15th of 16 URC teams with only seven tries scored in four matches.

That would be remedied on home, hybrid soil as Thomond Park’s newly installed grass-based pitch, similar to the Aviva Stadium surface, was christened by a Munster side eager to put their troubles behind them.

A rainy night and a Saturday evening kick-off did not have Munster supporters flocking to Thomond Park in the first game there this season but the 12,218 who braved the weather were rewarded with a spirited performance than belied the struggles of the previous weeks.

The return to Limerick proved fruitful in a dominant first half that saw Rowntree’s men play at an intensity not previously witnessed this season, their error count reduced significantly despite fitful rain showers. Munster clearly had focused on improving the set-piece and their contact skills as they set about a Bulls side looking to return to winning ways following last weekend’s defeat at Glasgow, the first reverse of the season for last season’s final runners-up.

Bulls director of rugby had switched fly-halves, bringing back Johann Goosen for Chris Smith and it was the Springbok who struck first with an 11th-minute penalty after Gavin Coombes high tackled visiting scrum-half Embrose Papier.

Yet Munster overcame the early setback and grew in confidence from that point, Joey Carbery levelling 10 minutes later from the kicking tee after his side moved smoothly through the phases into the Bulls 22 and the visitors strayed offside.

Munster moved in front inside the next 10 minutes as they warmed to their task, unleashing a slick move through fast hands as they countered from a Bulls kick upfield, Carbery and Gavin Coombes combining well before right wing Calvin Nash chipped ahead into the corner and the South Africans coughed up a scrum and then a penalty at the set-piece.

No.8 Coombes struck from the resulting lineout maul as Munster’s forwards pick and jammed closer to the posts, the West Cork back-rower propelled over the line by locks Edwin Edogbo and Jean Kleyn on 29 minutes, with Carbery converting.

A second Munster try on 36 minutes came from a similar source and once again finished by Gavin Coombes, with Carbery’s conversion opening up a 17-3 half-time lead.

This was Carbery’s first start of the season at fly-half and it was an encouraging performance, the Ireland international breaking down the left on another Munster counter attack off a weak kick from replacement Bulls out-half Chris Smith. Carbery’s curling kick inside gave Smith more trouble as he failed to gather the bobbling ball with Jeremy Loughman pouncing on the error to hack ahead and score the third try, converted once more by the Munster 10, on 43 minutes.

To their credit, the Bulls stuck to their task even after losing prop Mornay Smith to a yellow card and they replied with their first try of the game in the 52nd minute through lock Walt Steenkamp, converted by David Kriel but this was not to be their night and Munster’s first try bonus point was brought up just past the hour mark as Tadhg Beirne, receiving a cleverly feinted reverse pass out of a ruck from Casey’s replacement Conor Murray, crashed over from close range.

Carbery’s fourth conversion and fifth successful kick from five opened up a 31-10 lead with 19 minutes remaining. Munster went in search of a fifth try but when the ball squirted out of Liam Coombes’s hands in contact, replacement back Kriel picked up the loose ball and sprinted 60 metres to add a second for the Bulls.

Chris Smith’s conversion made it 31-17 on 63 minutes and the Bulls spent much of the remaining time camped on the Munster line, though a Denis Leamy-coached defenced held firm and protected their line to the end.

MUNSTER: P Campbell; C Nash (J Crowley, h-t), M Fekitoa, D Goggin, S Daly; J Carbery, C Casey (C Murray, 57); J Loughman (D Kilcoyne, 52), N Scannell (D Barron, 52), S Archer (R Salanoa, 52); J Kleyn, E Edogbo (T Ahern, 52); T Beirne (J O’Donoghue, 73), P O’Mahony – captain (J Hodnett, 63), G Coombes.

BULLS: K-L Arendse; C Hendricks (D Kriel, h-t), L Mapoe, H Vorster, W Simelane; J Goosen (C Smith, h-t), E Papier (Z Burger, 68); S Matanzima (D Smith 56), J-H Wessels (B Du Plessis, 56), M Smith; W Steenkamp (R Vermaak, 66), R Nortje; M Coetzee – captain (M Van Staden, 59), WJ Steenkamp (J van Rooyen, 54-57), E Louw.

Yellow card: M Smith 47-57 Referee: M Adamson (Scotland) end