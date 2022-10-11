Leo Cullen leaning on South African lessons as Leinster push on

Leo Cullen is confident that games like last Saturday’s thriller at the RDS will prove to be crucial and timely learning curves for Leinster as they try to rebound from their dual disappointments last season.

The province fell short in both the URC and in Europe last time around and it didn’t go unnoticed that it was a big and capable South African team – the Bulls – and a big and capable French team – La Rochelle – that did for their ambitions.

The weekend just gone saw them play host to the Sharks who, despite missing some key Springboks, played their part in a ridiculously entertaining game that delivered 88 points, 13 tries and so much more.

The visitors scored five of the touch downs and pushed Leinster almost to the very end in Ballsbridge in a way that has rarely been done by a visiting team so early in a league season. Cullen can see that as nothing other than a positive.

“Everyone talks about the lessons learned and there’s definitely a lot of lessons learned in the game. It’s good to learn them now rather than when you’re in a play-off game and you concede that many points, don’t score that many points and you lose the game.

“There’s definitely parts of that, just to understand the mindset of the way they play the game,” said the Leinster head coach. “I thought it was a really good examination… it’s really a positive step, the addition of the four (South African) teams.”

Cullen made the point that the South African franchises have started this season at a far faster pace than 12 months ago when they made their first, tentative visits to Europe as the league’s newbies. And, lest we forget, two of them went on to meet in the final.

The impact they have made is visible elsewhere this week.

The Leinster boss made reference to the physicality and the “different edge” brought to the game by the southern hemisphere clubs when asked about the ankle injury that Jordan Larmour suffered on Saturday that may keep him out for in and around six weeks.

The casualty list arising from their 20-point win extends further, to the unavailability this week of Rhys Ruddock, Luke McGrath and Ryan Baird, all of whom were withdrawn for head injury assessments and now enter the graduated return to play protocols.

It’s too early yet to say whether Dave Kearney, who suffered an adductor muscle injury two weeks ago against Ulster, or Jack Conan, withdrawn with a back injury in the warm-up before the Sharks game, can face Connacht in Galway this week.

Either way, there are no shortage of absentees.

Rónan Kelleher (hamstring), Ciarán Frawley (shoulder), Hugo Keenan (abdominal and knee injuries), James Lowe (calf), James Tracy (neck), Charlie Ryan (knee) and Tommy O’Brien (knee) are all still out and with no update this week on their progress.

That’s a lot of absent muscle and talent and Leinster are also likely to be without all their Emerging Ireland players who are only back in country as of today. On the plus side, Caelan Doris is available again after suffering a head injury three weeks ago.

Also adding to the roster, for now, is the short-term signing of Dundalk native and hooker Tadhg McElroy. A former U20 international, McElroy has previously played with Saracens, Bristol Bears, Ealing Trailfinders and London Irish.

That aside, Cullen had no news to share on the prospective arrivals of any coaching replacement for the outgoing Stuart Lancaster, but he is mindful of the need to keep evolving and he didn’t have to look far for a reminder of it this week.

“My son is a Liverpool fan, he’s scratching his head as to what is going on there at the moment. There were people in his class that used to support Arsenal and, because of the peer pressure of kids that age, they started supporting Liverpool.

“If they just held firm they’d be sitting top of the table, but they can’t change back. So, patience. Things can change quickly, yeah. There’s a few of them I was slagging. Two of them got rid of their Arsenal kits.”