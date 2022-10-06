Sean O’Brien to line out for Naas RFC in AIL 

Former Ireland star Sean O’Brien will line out with Naas RFC in the AIL this season.

The Leinster contact skills coach had attempted to sign on with hometown side Tullow for the club campaign but Leinster branch rules precluded him from doing so, as he wasn’t put of the pro game long enough.

The club were told, at a hearing, that O’Brien could play AIL level but not junior rugby.

Naas - coached by former Munster and Ireland back Johne Murphy, play in Division 1B of the All-Ireland League.

“We had a very successful season last year and as we start off the season having a player of Seán’s calibre will develop our players,” said Murphy.

“They will learn a lot from the experience that Seán brings from his playing career. The whole club from grassroots upwards including all our players from minis upwards, all our coaches right across all age groups and also the amazing supporters that we have in Naas – he will bring plenty of enjoyment to everyone in our amazing club. We are all looking forward to having him on our team.”

A British and Irish Lion and former European player of the year, the Carlow native left Leinster in 2009 for London Irish.

The 35-year-old spent three years with Declan Kidney’s side before returning from the professional game at the end of last season.

He returned to take up a position in Leo Cullen’s backroom with the province that he