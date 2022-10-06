Opportunity Knox: Keynan hoping the corner has been turned after Munster frustrations

If this is finally Keynan Knox’s time to shine in the Munster front row, no-one could accuse the tighthead prop of being an overnight success.

He is still young, it’s true, but five years on from making the brave decision to leave his native South Africa and join the Munster academy, the 23-year-old is only just finding the path clearing for him to challenge for a regular starting birth.

Two starts in the first three games of the new BKT United Rugby Championship campaign have equalled his appearances in the number three jersey in each of the last three seasons as old war horses John Ryan and Stephen Archer rotated throughout Johann van Graan’s five-year tenure as head coach.

Yet Ryan has moved on to Wasps having been released by his home province with his contract up last summer and though Archer remains, his 250th appearance in red last Saturday came not as a starter but as Knox’s replacement.

That is not to say the 34-year-old has been demoted but the competition for that starting berth now looks up for grabs with Munster under the new management of head coach Graham Rowntree and his successor as forwards coach Andi Kyriacou.

With fellow tighthead Roman Salanoa currently in South Africa with the Emerging Ireland squad, Knox appears likely to make it appearance number four of the campaign when Rowntree today unveils his matchday squad for tomorrow night’s visit to Galway’s Sportsground to play Connacht in the first interprovincial derby of the URC season.

A try against Zebre Parma courtesy of a powerful dive for the line from close range has enhanced his prospects further and it appears the cycle of just two starts per season is near to an end. Pundits and supporters have advocated for greater exposure to be given to Knox but this week came the chance to ask the man himself whether he was happy with his rate of progression to this point.

“When you’re in the situation where you want to play as much rugby as possible and you’re trying to put your hand up, when the decisions don’t go your way there’s going to be a lot of frustration to that,” Knox said.

“The biggest thing I learnt in terms of having to adapt to that is patience and being able to transfer that energy into something constructive and just basically trying to get better all the time.

“So when I wasn’t getting selected I had extra room to do some extra training sessions. I could force my energy into trying to get better and basically, ultimately if I’m not getting selected there’s got to be some opinion or reason why I’m not getting selected so it’s up to me to change that.

“So when I do get my chances, take them with both hands and make sure that doesn’t happen again that I don’t get selected. That’s the way I approach it and I just like to stay as positive as possible but I would be lying if I said there wasn’t frustrations.”

It would appear the corner has finally been turned and Knox is understandably feeling about that following starts against both Cardiff and Zebre.

“Oh yeah, definitely. That’s what you want to do, you come into to the sport to try and play rugby and play as much as possible and being able to get the opportunity to play the first three games of the season now has been awesome.

“So as long as I can try and continue to do that then I’m going to carry on enjoying it.” All of which vindicates the decision his 18-year-old self made to leave home in South Africa and fly north to Limerick, just a fortnight after his final examinations at Michaelhouse, the boarding school north-west of Durban in KwaZulu-Natal.

"It wasn't a very common path that guys would go on,” Knox admitted this week. “I know there's a lot of South African players who end up leaving but that's a little bit later on in their careers.

“It was an untested thing to come over at such a young age but I'm definitely happy I made the decision to come over here. I've really settled quite nicely, embraced the culture. I really enjoy the way of life, the training, the club and everything here. I'm very happy at the moment."