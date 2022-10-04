Familiar faces Erasmus and du Preez to coach South Africa A at Páirc Uí Chaoimh

There will be some familiar faces for Munster supporters at Pairc Ui Chaoimh next month after Rassie Erasmus and Wian du Preez were both named in the South Africa A coaching team for the sold-out tour match on November 10.

Former Munster director of rugby Erasmus, now in the same role with South Africa Rugby having coached the Springboks to World Cup success in 2019, will share responsibility alongside Boks assistant Mzwandile Stick for November’s midweek A games against both Munster and Bristol Bears while former prop du Preez was also named on the coaching ticket.