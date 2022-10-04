Familiar faces Erasmus and du Preez to coach South Africa A at Páirc Uí Chaoimh

There will be some familiar faces for Munster supporters at Pairc Ui Chaoimh next month after Rassie Erasmus and Wian du Preez were both named in the South Africa A coaching team for the sold-out tour match on November 10.
Former Munster director of rugby Erasmus, now in the same role with South Africa Rugby having coached the Springboks to World Cup success in 2019, will share responsibility alongside Boks assistant Mzwandile Stick for November’s midweek A games against both Munster and Bristol Bears while former prop du Preez was also named on the coaching ticket.
The Springboks are bringing an extended squad for their Northern Hemisphere autumn tour as they continue preparations for next year’s World Cup defence in France, when they will face Ireland in a blockbuster pool game at Stade de France on October 23, 2023.
Ireland host South Africa at Aviva Stadium in Dublin this November 5 with Boks head coach Jacques Nienaber taking the frontline squad onto to Paris to prepare to play France the following weekend while Erasmus and Stick oversee the A team build-up to the Munster tour game at a sold-out Pairc Ui Chaoimh on Thursday, November 10 and a week later at Bristol Bears.
Du Preez will be scrum coach for South Africa A against the province he made 87 appearances for between 2009 and 2013, while Erasmus was at the Munster helm in 2016 and 2017 before returning to his homeland.
“Munster are renowned for their status as Irish rugby giants,” Erasmus said yesterday, “and as we have seen in the United Rugby Championship, they will test the team to the limit.”