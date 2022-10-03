Jarrad Butler hopeful Connacht can finally click against Munster

Connacht stand-in captain Jarrad Butler said it is only a matter of time before his side clicks and he’s just hoping that will come on an historic evening next Friday when they host Munster.

Connacht’s new 4G pitch at the Sportsground will be unveiled on Friday as the redevelopment of the venue finally starts to get moving, and Butler is just hoping that they can get their first points on the board this season.

The delay in getting the 4G surface laid handed Connacht a dreadful set of away fixtures to start the season and the failure to pick up even one bonus point against Ulster, Stormers and Bulls, has piled the pressure on ahead of Friday’s first home game of the campaign.

Butler, three games shy of his 100th appearance for Connacht in his fifth season at the Sportsground, said individual errors are the main reason they are bottom of the URC table and it has nothing to do with preparation or effort.

“One thing I can say is that this group, the preparation that is going into these games, is the best I have seen since I’ve been here. It honestly is second to none.

“We are going to click soon and we will put on the performance that we are proud of. We haven’t done it yet but it is definitely coming and why not Munster at home?”

He said that the 28-14 loss to the Bulls typified how individual mistakes cost them so dearly.

“You see good passages of play in defence or set-piece against a strong Bulls team but then individual errors creep in and you can’t finish things off or add that extra pass or a couple of phases, you hand the ball back to the Bulls and then you are defending a maul five metres out. It’s so frustrating,” added the 31-year old Australian, who skippered the team for the past three seasons with Jack Carty taking over for this campaign and expected to lead them out for the first time next Friday.

Butler said the early tour to South Africa has been a great help bonding and they just want to channel all the frustration into a winning performance against Munster on Friday night.

“We are really looking forward to getting our first home game. It’s going to be really special with the new pitch and I can’t wait,” he added.