Emerging Ireland regroup following Ciarán Frawley injury

The wisecrack doing the rounds up to last week was that the Emerging Ireland tour had been dreamt up with the sole purpose of fast-tracking Ciarán Frawley’s candidacy at out-half.

The Leinster man, used as a centre by his province in recent seasons, came back from New Zealand with his reputation enhanced by his two midweek performances in the No 10 slot against the Māori.

It was ironic then that his trip to South Africa was undone by an injury picked up in that very position for his province against Benetton at the RDS last week. But what else is there for the tourists to do but to crack on?

“It's disappointing not to have Ciarán here but it's such a great opportunity to see the other boys in the driving seat,” said assistant coach John Fogarty. “They've come in, taken on the information, and they're driving the energy. It opens the door for someone else. We want to see that depth.”

Next man up and all that.

That’s Jack Crowley in this instance, with Ulster’s Jake Flannery on the bench. There are no conflicting opinions when it comes to the 22-year old’s best position and he squares up to today’s game against the Griquas in Bloemfontein on the back of 16 appearances for Munster and his time spent with the Ireland U20s and Sevens.

Partnering him at half-back is Nathan Doak who is less than a month older and has nine more appearances for Ulster under his belt. The onus on those two in a team brought together just a week ago will be considerable, not least given temperatures touching 30 degrees and the strains of playing at altitude.

“Our forwards at times are going to need a break so our management in that middle area of the pitch is going to be important,” said Fogarty. “Clean and quick in the exit. We don’t want to be stuck in an arm wrestle but they will certainly stress our breakdown on exits so how we set up and how clean we exit, how we don’t overplay.

“When we get our opportunities, nice and decisive actions. The other thing is that we don’t want to see them too excited, we want to see them nice and calm. Stay in the plan and be able to lead and give some direction as well when the forwards need it. They have been very good during the week and that communication piece has been excellent.” Fogarty was unstinting in his praise for the way in which the entire squad has knuckled down to the task at hand on a three-game tour where lack of experience is baked into its very premise.

Only four of the squad have earned Test caps so far and three of them – Shane Daly, Rob Baloucoune and Max Deegan – have been named to start this opener. Deegan is the captain but one among a squad leadership group also including Crowley, Doak, Scott Penny, Joe McCarthy and Cian Prendergast.

Facing them is a Griquas side that reached the final of the Currie Cup in late June but this is a different prospect. Only nine of the players who featured that day are on duty here with coach Pieter Bergh naming five new faces in his XV and another two rookies on a bench that stretches to eleven names.

Four more of those who lost that decider to the Pumas are among the seven unavailable through injury while that day’s captain and outside-centre Sango Xamlashe and out-half Zander du Plessis are on loan with the Lions in the URC.

For the tourists, the focus here is very much internal and on bringing together such a disparate group of inexperienced players into something like a cohesive unit on foreign soil and at such short notice.

"Early in the week, clarity was the first thing we went after,” said Fogarty. “Being able to be calm enough to execute that is really important. If you're frantic in your mind, you're going to rush things or miss pieces. We haven't tried to rush things or run before we can walk.

“You always fall back to your habits when pressure comes on and we'll see tomorrow when the pressure comes on, which it will, how we'll react. It will be nice and warm here, the Griquas will put us under pressure, so we need to be clear and calm."

Griquas: M Jaer; R Oranje, JC Nel, T Kruger, L Obi; E Fouche, B Alexander; K Dube, S Westraadt, J Forwood; J Retief, A Liebenberg’ N Otto, W Gouws, J Venter.

Replacements: J Uys, M Mthabela, J Botha, G Muzanargwo, M Amiras, J Mulder, G Whitehead, A Davids, F Staples, T Ndimande, V Isaacs.

Emerging Ireland: S Daly; C Nash, J Osborne, S Moore, R Balacoune; J Crowley, N Doak; J Whycherley, T Stewart, T Clarkson; J McCarthy, T Ahern; D McCann, S Penny, M Deegan.

Replacements: D Barron, M Milne, R Salanoa, B Deeny, J Hodnett, M McDonald, J Flannery, A Frische.