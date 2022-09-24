It’s child’s play for Ulster centre Luke Marshall

All in, you’d have to say it was a pretty decent return to action last weekend for Ulster centre Luke Marshall.

In his first game back since he partly ruptured his ACL in 2020, he grabbed a first-half try, got the full 80 minutes under his belt and made 12 carries.

They now look to back up their winning start against Connacht, with a trip to Llanelli and Parc y Scarlets.

Scarlets played their part in a hugely-entertaining draw in the Welsh derby against Ospreys last weekend but despite getting themselves in a commanding position, conceded an injury-time try to Rhys Davies, with summer signing Jack Walsh nailing the conversion to bring it to 23-each.

There is added spice with Scarlets manager Dwayne Peel having spent recent years at Kingspan Stadium, but Marshall has protected himself from outside factors after 18 months on the sideline.

The first few months were spent attempting to rehab the sprained ACL until the end of the season, the rest of the time recovering from the operation that the surgeon felt was inevitable for a full recovery.

“With me getting older, as I was rehabbing I was thinking this might be the end because of my age but you're also thinking this might be the end because I’m going to slip down the pecking order but it is about harnessing that,” says the Ballymena man.

“I'm lucky in that I've plenty going on outside rugby. I've a young family. When I did my ACL the second time, I was coming home to a new born baby. If I was pissed off or frustrated in here, I'd go home and my wife would be 'here's the baby, look after it.'

“There wasn't any chance to get sympathy. That was lucky from that point of view.”

The spectre of retirement haunted him briefly.

“You have to accept those thoughts, you can't ignore them. Even times after I got back fit, the body, my knee is still sore and you've other aches, you're thinking 'I'm done, it's not worth it.' But you take a step back and realise that you're lucky to be doing what you're doing.

“If it's going to end, it's going to end. If it's not you're going to keep going at it.” So how sore did the body feel after the first game back?

“I wasn't as sore as I expected,” he laughs.

“It's the adrenaline of the game, I think I'd almost forgotten. I know I played at the end of last season as well. I don't know if it was the full 80 minutes or playing at home, but when I got back home, my stomach was in bits from the adrenaline and the caffeine.

“Even just the match-day before the game. There's been so much change in my life. Last time I played at home I'd a new-born baby, now I've a toddler. Three hours before the game I was in the park playing on the swings.”

Scarlets V Ulster, Parc Y Scarlets, Saturday, 1pm, live on Premier Sports.

Ulster (v Scarlets): M Lowry; A Sexton, L Marshall, S McCloskey, J Stockdale; B Burns, J Cooney; A Warwick, R Herring, M Moore; A O’Connor - captain, K Treadwell; M Rea, M Rea, N Timoney.

Replacements: D Moore, E O’Sullivan, T O’Toole, S Carter, S Reffell, D Shanahan, A Curtis, C Gilroy.