Reports: Stuart Lancaster set for four-year stint with Racing 92

Stuart Lancaster’s days with Leinster are coming to an end according to reports in France which claim that the Englishman has agreed a four-year contract with Racing 92 that starts next season.
Both L’Equipe and RMC have presented the fact as a fait accompli, with the former saying a deal was struck on Thursday while Leinster head coach Leo Cullen spoke of ‘silly season’ when asked about the speculation linking his senior coach with the Top 14 outfit.
L’Equipe is also linking Felipe Contepomi, Leinster attack coach until leaving for a role with Argentina during the summer, with the new coaching team at the Parisian club where current boss Laurent Travers is expected to move upstairs to become club president.
Lancaster has been with the Irish province since the opening weeks of the 2016/17 season and has resurrected a career that was badly damaged by his England side’s failure to make it out of the pool stages at their home World Cup seven years ago.
Leinster have won four league titles during his time there but only one Heineken Champions Cup and that latter fact sits as a slight stain on an otherwise superb stint in his current role. There is, of course, the possibility he and they could claim another this term.