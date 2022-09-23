Reports: Stuart Lancaster set for four-year stint with Racing 92

Both L’Equipe and RMC have presented the fact as a fait accompli, with the former saying a deal was struck on Thursday
Reports: Stuart Lancaster set for four-year stint with Racing 92

PACKING HIS BAGS? Leinster Senior Coach Stuart Lancaster. ©INPHO/Ben Brady

Fri, 23 Sep, 2022 - 15:36
Brendan O'Brien

Stuart Lancaster’s days with Leinster are coming to an end according to reports in France which claim that the Englishman has agreed a four-year contract with Racing 92 that starts next season.

Both L’Equipe and RMC have presented the fact as a fait accompli, with the former saying a deal was struck on Thursday while Leinster head coach Leo Cullen spoke of ‘silly season’ when asked about the speculation linking his senior coach with the Top 14 outfit.

L’Equipe is also linking Felipe Contepomi, Leinster attack coach until leaving for a role with Argentina during the summer, with the new coaching team at the Parisian club where current boss Laurent Travers is expected to move upstairs to become club president.

Lancaster has been with the Irish province since the opening weeks of the 2016/17 season and has resurrected a career that was badly damaged by his England side’s failure to make it out of the pool stages at their home World Cup seven years ago.

Leinster have won four league titles during his time there but only one Heineken Champions Cup and that latter fact sits as a slight stain on an otherwise superb stint in his current role. There is, of course, the possibility he and they could claim another this term.

More in this section

Munster v Wasps - Heineken Champions Cup Pool B Chris Farrell 'stepping back' from Munster due to alleged French rape case connection
Paddy Patterson 20/9/2022 No more box-kicks? Munster game plan to include a variety of different kicking strategies, says Patterson
Leinster Rugby Captain's Run and Press Conference As Lancaster exit talk swirls, Cullen insists 'the show rolls on' 
<p>SKIPPER: Peter O'Mahony of Munster. Photo by Diarmuid Greene/Sportsfile</p>

Peter O'Mahony returns to Munster side as Rowntree makes eight changes for Dragons clash

READ NOW

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Donal Lenihan
Donal Lenihan

Inside rugby

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
Execution Time: 0.216 s