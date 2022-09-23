Reports: Stuart Lancaster set for four-year stint with Racing 92

Stuart Lancaster’s days with Leinster are coming to an end according to reports in France which claim that the Englishman has agreed a four-year contract with Racing 92 that starts next season.

Both L’Equipe and RMC have presented the fact as a fait accompli, with the former saying a deal was struck on Thursday while Leinster head coach Leo Cullen spoke of ‘silly season’ when asked about the speculation linking his senior coach with the Top 14 outfit.