Peter O'Mahony returns to Munster side as Rowntree makes eight changes for Dragons clash

Peter O’Mahony will return to lead Munster at Dragons on Sunday (3pm) after Graham Rowntree made eight changes to the starting side which lost at Cardiff in the opening round of the BKT United Rugby Championship last Saturday.

O’Mahony, one of the heroes of Ireland’s Test series win against the All Blacks in New Zealand this summer, is one of several seasonal debutants in a Munster side looking to get their URC campaign up and running with a first victory following last weekend’s 20-13 reverse.

Mike Haley comes into the side at full-back in a back three also featuring summer tourist Keith Earls and Simon Zebo on the wings while Craig Casey starts at full-back having last played in Ireland’s tour win over the Maori All Blacks in Wellington in July.

In the forward pack, loosehead Dave Kilcoyne starts at loosehead after making his first appearance of the season from the bench last weekend while at tighthead there is a return for Stephen Archer having missed the opener through injury. O’Mahony is the only change to the back five and comes in at openside flanker, replacing Alex Kendellen, who is one of 10 Munster players made unavailable due to their selection in the Emerging Ireland squad.

There is also a change in midfield where Malakai Fekitoa moves from inside to outside centre with Dan Goggin handed the number 12 jersey. Chris Farrell started at 13 last week in Cardiff but Munster confirmed on Friday morning they will be without the Ireland international centre for the foreseeable future following his decision to step back from all involvement with the playing squad until legal proceedings in France, concerning his alleged involvement as a witness to an alleged crime in 2017, are concluded.

Farrell, 29, is one of five players referred to a French criminal court following allegations a woman was raped. The Munster player is not accused of rape but is facing an accusation of "not stopping a crime", according to French media reports.

The case relates to an alleged incident in March 2017 when several Grenoble players, who had been playing a Top 14 match at Bordeaux-Bègles, decided to continue the evening in a pub in Bordeaux. There, they are alleged to have met a student aged 21, who was brought back to their hotel.

Munster Rugby, in a statement on the matter, posted on Friday morning said: “Munster Rugby and Chris Farrell have agreed that, with immediate effect, he will be stepping back from his involvement with the Munster squad whilst legal proceedings in France, concerning his alleged involvement as a witness to an alleged crime in 2017, are on-going.

“As this is an active legal matter before the French courts, we have no further comment.” Munster will press on without Farrell starting this weekend with head coach Rowntree also changing up his replacement options for the trip to Rodney Parade.

Academy lock Edwin Edogbo is set for his competitive Munster debut off the bench while Ireland Test stars Tadhg Beirne and Joey Carbery are also in line for their first appearances of the season.

Meanwhile, Dragons head coach Dai Flanagan has included former Munster star JJ Hanarahan at fly-half for his Rodney Parade debut following a summer move from Clermont Auvergne.

Hanrahan kicked his side’s only points in last week’s 44-6 defeat at Edinburgh and is one 12 players asked to go again in a side showing three changes from the opening-day hammering.

George Nott makes his Dragons debut at lock following his move from London Irish and partners captain Will Rowlands in the second row with Wales international Taine Basham called in at openside flanker and Ashton Hewitt named on the wing. There could also be debut off the bench for prop Rob Evans and centre Max Clark.

DRAGONS: A O’Brien; R Dyer, S Tomkinson, J Dixon, A Hewitt; JJ Hanrahan, R Williams; A Seiuli, B Roberts, L Fairbrother; G Nott, W Rowlands -captain; S Lonsdale, T Basham, R Moriarty Replacements: E Dee, R Evans, C Coleman, B Carter, A Wainwright, L Jones, M Clark, J Williams MUNSTER: M Haley; K Earls, M Fekitoa, D Goggin, S Zebo, B Healy, C Casey; D Kilcoyne, N Scannell, S Archer; J Kleyn, F Wycherley; J O’Donoghue, P O’Mahony - captain, J O’Sullivan.

Replacements: S Buckley, L O’Connor, K Knox, E Edogbo, T Beirne, P Patterson, J Carbery, L Coombes.

Referee: Sam Grove-White (Scotland)