Ringrose returns to captain stacked Leinster side for Bennetton clash 

New signing Charlie Ngatai takes his place among the replacements.
RETURN: Garry Ringrose. ©INPHO/Ben Brady

Thu, 22 Sep, 2022 - 12:26
Examiner Staff

Leinster head coach has named his side to face Benetton Rugby on Friday evening at the RDS in the BKT United Rugby Championship (Kick-off 7.35pm).

Garry Ringrose will partner Robbie Henshaw in midfield as he makes a comeback to the starting XV and assumes the captaincy of the team.

Ringrose is one of a number of changes to the 23 that accounted for Zebre Parma last weekend on the road with Cullen able to call on a number of the Irish players that won a first-ever series in New Zealand during the summer.

Cullen has named Jimmy O'Brien, Jordan Larmour, and Dave Kearney in the back three, with Luke McGrath and Ciarán Frawley filling out the halfback positions.

In the front row, Andrew Porter, Dan Sheehan, and Michael Ala'alatoa are chosen, and James Ryan is paired with South African lock Jason Jenkins for the first time in the second row.

Ryan Baird, Josh van der Flier, and Caelan Doris have been selected to start in the back row, making it an all-new unit.

Leinster: J O’Brien; J Larmour, G Ringrose, R Henshaw, D Kearney, C Frawley, L McGrath; A Porter, D Sheehan, M Ala’alatoa, J Ryan, J Jenkins, R Baird, Josh van der Flier, Caelan Doris 

Replacements: R Kelleher, E Byrne, C Healy, R Molony, W Connors, C Foley, R Byrne, C Ngatai

Referee: Jaco Peyper

Ringrose returns to captain stacked Leinster side for Bennetton clash 

