Ireland internationals back for Munster this weekend

Graham Rowntree will have all his summer Ireland tourists available for Sunday’s trip to Dragons but will be without the 10 Munster players selected for the upcoming Emerging Ireland tour.

Munster will be looking to get their BKT United Rugby Championship campaign up and running at Newport’s Rodney Parade this weekend following an opening-round loss at Cardiff last Saturday and the return of the stars who helped Ireland make history with a series win in New Zealand two months ago is a massive boost.

Captain Peter O’Mahony, Tadhg Beirne, Conor Murray, Keith Earls and Joey Carbery all featured in the 2-1 Test success against the All Blacks while Gavin Coombes and Jeremy Loughman faced the Maori All Blacks on tour in a shared two-game series.

Coombes will not be available this weekend as he rehabs a groin injury but the other six are fit and available.

Their potential returns counter the loss of 10 players set to fly to South Africa with Emerging Ireland for three games against Currie Cup sides between September 30 and October 9, all of whom featured in the 20-13 defeat at the Arms Park.

An error-strewn and rusty performance following a short pre-season has thrown into sharp focus the need to get back to winning ways in an 18-game regular season and at least Rowntree’s side left Cardiff with a losing bonus point.

Yet Munster should be targeting a victory at Dragons, who were hammered 44-6 at Edinburgh at the weekend with former Reds fly-half JJ Hanrahan kicking their only points on his debut following a summer move from Clermont.

Munster have welcomed back tighthead prop Stephen Archer to full team training this week following a thigh injury that forced him out of selection last weekend while the province’s medics will continue to monitor the potential availability of a trio of players ahead of Friday’s team announcement.

Back-three duo Simon Zebo and Mike Haley will be monitored on their return to training and their availability will be determined later in the week, Munster said on Tuesday. Centre Rory Scannell suffered a facial injury during the warm-up in Cardiff and will be assessed during the week for a return to contact.

Emerging Ireland call-up Alex Kendellen was removed with a head injury during the game in the Welsh capital and is following the return-to-play protocols while Coombes is one of an injured quartet definitely unavailable alongside Andrew Conway (knee), RG Snyman (knee), and Jack Daly (knee).