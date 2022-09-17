Ronan O'Gara sees La Rochelle rout Perpignan as young 10 Harry Glynn stars

Academy fly-half Harry Glynn scored two first-half tries as Ronan O’Gara’s La Rochelle put Perpignan to the sword with a seven-try 43-8 win at Stade Marcel Deflandre.

The 21-year-old Englishman, who was born in Tulle, near Brive, spent a season with Leicester in 2019/20, and only started training with the senior squad this season. He was a member of the club’s squad for the summer’s SuperSevens series.

His performance overshadowed the Top 14 debut of Perpignan’s explosive teenage backrow Posolo Tuilagi, the latest member of the celebrated rugby dynasty to play at the highest club level.

Former Connacht players Abraham Papali'i and Sammy Arnold started for Brive in their match against Montpellier. But Jeremy Davidson’s side - which included Stuart Olding in the starting line-up - failed to repeat their on-the-road heroics of last weekend, losing 26-31 in an entertaining, end-to-end encounter at Stade Amedee Domenech.

Bordeaux broke their season duck at the third time of asking with a 33-12 win at home against Castres. Manager Christophe Urios, unusually, took to Twitter to mark the win over his former club.

Finn Russell, whose future at Racing 92 is in question amid reports the club is keen to sign All Black Beauden Barrett after next year’s World Cup - and is also said to have French international Matthieu Jalibert in its sights - slotted five penalties and a conversion to guide his side to a 32-19 win over Lyon at La Defense Arena.

Bayonne’s Fijian star Sireli Maqala scored a fourth minute try and thought he had the winner 61 minutes later at Stade Francais, only for the runaway score to be ruled out for offside.

That was the moment the hosts, who had been there for the taking, to wake up. A penalty try after 68 minutes and Sekou Macalou’s touchdown a minute from time gave them a 26-16 win and maintained their winning record at home.

Toulouse have rung the changes for their evening trip to Pau. Josh Brennan starts his second match of the season at lock, Thomas Ramos comes in for the injured Ntamack at 10, with new signings Melvyn Jaminet and Ange Capuozzo making up two-thirds of the back-three. Antoine Dupont drops to the bench, with Martin Page-Relo getting his first start of the season at scrum-half.

Toulon have decided not to risk fit-again Mathieu Bastareaud - who this week signed a contract through to the end of the season after recovering from rupturing ligaments in both knees last November - for their match against Clermont on Sunday.