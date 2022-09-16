Worcester cleared to host Sunday’s Gallagher Premiership match against Exeter

Worcester satisfied the demands of the Rugby Football Union (David Davies/PA)

Fri, 16 Sep, 2022 - 13:46
PA Sport Staff

Worcester’s Gallagher Premiership clash with Exeter will go ahead as planned after the club met the deadline to provide safety certification to stage matches at Sixways Stadium.

English rugby chiefs had written to Warriors requesting the relevant documentation in order to allow fixtures to continue.

The Rugby Football Union (RFU) announced on Friday afternoon that proof had been received in time, giving the green light for Sunday’s match against the Devon club.

Saturday’s Allianz Cup game between the University of Worcester Warriors Women and Harlequins will also take place at Sixways as intended.

The RFU said it will continue to work with Worcester’s owners regarding funding and potential takeover proposals.

“Worcester Warriors has met a midday deadline set by the RFU to provide assurances in relation to the receipt of a General Safety Certificate from the local authority and written confirmation of medical provision,” read a statement from the national governing body.

We recognise this has been a difficult and uncertain time for all of Worcester Warriors players, staff and fans as well as the opposition teams and are pleased that the matter has been resolved

“Therefore, this weekend’s Gallagher Premiership and Allianz Cup matches will go ahead.

“We recognise this has been a difficult and uncertain time for all of Worcester Warriors players, staff and fans as well as the opposition teams and are pleased that the matter has been resolved.

“The RFU, Premiership Rugby and DCMS (Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport ) will continue to work with Worcester Warriors owners regarding funding and potential new ownership proposals in the coming days.”

More in this section

